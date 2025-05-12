Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan announces support for Nicușor Dan in presidential runoff

Interim president Ilie Bolojan said on Monday, May 12, that he would vote for independent candidate Nicușor Dan in the second round of Romania’s presidential election. Dan, the current mayor of Bucharest, runs against George Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR, in the election scheduled for May 18.

In an interview with Europa Liberă Romania, Ilie Bolojan stated that after analyzing the two remaining candidates, he decided to publicly endorse Dan. He also encouraged citizens to go to the polls and vote according to their conscience.

“I believe we have earned a right over these years, through many sacrifices - the right to vote. Many people voted in the first round for candidates who didn’t make it to the second, and I’m in the same situation. My message is for them to go out and vote as their conscience dictates. Romania is at an important crossroads. Each person, through their vote, will help shape the country’s history,” Bolojan said.

He added,” Whenever there have been election campaigns, out of respect for the people who trust me, I’ve always felt it was right to say who I’m voting for. After analyzing the candidates, I will vote for Nicușor Dan to be president of Romania.”

However, the interim president emphasized that although he supports Nicușor Dan, every Romanian has the right to choose freely and that all votes must be respected.

“The greatest danger is to become divided and confrontational,” Ilie Bolojan warned.

In the same interview, Bolojan also stressed the importance of unity, saying that the main mission of Romania’s next president must be to bring people together. He believes that only through unity can the country move forward and create the conditions for development.

Asked whether he is concerned about Romania’s direction, Ilie Bolojan said he is worried about a combination of risk factors, including the high budget deficit, financing challenges, and the possibility of a credit rating downgrade. He also pointed to the current political instability, noting the presence of interim leaders across institutions, namely the presidency and head of government, and the difficulty of governing with seven parties in Parliament.

Ilie Bolojan assumed the role of interim president on February 12, 2025, following the resignation of Klaus Iohannis. His interim mandate will end once the newly elected president of Romania, chosen in the May 18 election, is sworn in.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)