It’s about the city, not just the buildings: Beatrice Dumitrașcu on One United’s brand and mission

Business Views

In Romania’s rapidly evolving real estate landscape, One United Properties is doing more than building apartments - it’s crafting aspirational lifestyles and shaping the city. “People are not just looking for an apartment - they want to acquire a lifestyle,” says Beatrice Dumitrașcu, CEO of the Residential Division, whose strategic vision has helped shape one of the country’s most influential real estate brands.

From the inception of the “branded residences” concept to high-impact urban regeneration projects, One United has consistently raised the bar on what modern urban living means. The developer’s commitment to sustainability, design excellence, and community-driven planning has not only earned it a place among Romania’s top 25 most valuable brands but also the prestigious Superbrands recognition.

With developments like One Floreasca City and One Cotroceni Park already transforming Bucharest’s skyline, One United’s ambitions stretch far beyond residential living. From spearheading Southeast Europe’s largest semiconductor R&D center to launching One Gallery, which will include the largest food hall in Eastern Europe among other facilities, the developer is positioning Bucharest as both a livable city and a competitive global destination.

“ONE is not just a brand - it’s a vision about an urban lifestyle, about the art of living in the city,” Beatrice Dumitrașcu asserts.

Read the full interview below:

One United Properties has been recently named a Superbrand in the Real Estate/Properties Development & Management category. What does this mean for your brand?

Beatrice Dumitrașcu: Being part of Superbrands 2024-2025 is a valuable recognition of our ongoing commitment to quality, exceptional design, great location, and sustainability in real estate. The recognition follows a rigorous market analysis conducted by Ipsos, the official research partner of Superbrands in Romania. We are truly honoured to join a select group of commercial and business brands that stand out for their solid reputation and impeccable branding culture. This award is an acknowledgment of our long-term effort to deliver sustainable contemporary developments that improve the city. Last but not least, it is a confirmation of our transparency and dedication to the clients’ needs, reinforcing their trust in the ONE brand.

Does the brand matter in real estate?

Beatrice Dumitrașcu: It does, but it works differently in real estate than in other industries. When discussing property development, we usually talk about a major investment, which requires a very high degree of trust in the first place. Clients are paying more and more attention to details such as the community around a certain development, as well as the background of the developer. Trust is paramount in this market. That is why a strong brand is not only a guarantee of quality, but also a promise that the developer is meeting high standards, delivering what they promise, and that the value of the property will appreciate over time.

Until 10 years ago, there wasn't even the idea of a real estate brand. Looking back, buyers' priorities were different from what we see today, and price and access to finance mattered most. But we set out from the start to build differently and with this vision of creating a strong brand in mind. The ONE brand was registered with OSIM in April 2014 and in these past 11 years we have managed to create one of the most valuable brands in Romania, the only prestigious, aspirational, exclusive brand in the top 25 most valuable brands in Romania and also the youngest of them, according to Brand Finance. And now, a Superbrand that has joined a global elite of brands of excellence.

Your company is a pioneer in terms of what we call ”branded residences”. How does this influence the consumers’ decision to buy?

Beatrice Dumitrașcu: Our concepts were a novelty in the local market. Indeed, the emergence of what we call “branded residences” has completely changed the dynamics and appetite of the local residential market. We succeeded in our objective of delivering integrated and much more sophisticated real estate concepts, that respond to the contemporary lifestyle needs. Nowadays, people are not just looking for an apartment - they want to acquire a lifestyle, a well-designed place where they have access to services, green spaces, modern amenities, modern design, and energy-efficient technologies. As the market has developed and diversified, buyers have also become more sophisticated and better informed. And I believe we have also contributed to raising standards in this area.

What makes a brand exceptional?

Beatrice Dumitrașcu: That is a very complex question, and the answer depends on what kind of brand we are talking about. ONE is first of all a 100% Romanian brand, an authentic local brand. Its essence is based on a vision about an urban lifestyle, about the art of living in the city, as we have imagined it. It is a brand that talks about community, quality, design, innovation in real estate, but also about the cultural element that accompanies all these aspects. It is a brand that focuses on improving not only the lifestyle of its residents, but the city itself.

Bucharest continues to transform into a global investment destination and one of our purposes is to contribute to enhancing the city's attractiveness. One United Properties' large-scale developments generate a significant impact on the local economy, contributing 0.42% to Romania's GDP and 1.5% to Bucharest's GDP. In 2024 alone, the company provided jobs for 17,000 people on 13 active construction sites. Our impact in the development of the city is undeniable.

How do you keep being relevant in a growing market?

Beatrice Dumitrașcu: I believe it is about long-term vision. We have based our business model on a very prudent management, mixed with a vision about shaping urban living in Bucharest. Whether we are talking about residential, office or commercial and historical heritage, all our investments focus on innovation, sustainability, customer-centricity and value for the city. The real estate industry is constantly evolving, and staying ahead requires a proactive approach to market trends, technological advancements, and changing consumer expectations. We pay attention to evolving lifestyle and business needs, creating mixed-use communities, such as One Floreasca City, One Cotroceni Park, One Lake District. Our holistic approach enhances the quality of life for residents and professionals alike.

Developments such as One Technology District, set to be the largest semiconductor R&D centre in the Southeast Europe, is a testament to our efforts to deliver competitive products in a global market and position Bucharest as an attractive business hub. With the restoration of the former Ford factory, that will be launched as One Gallery, we intend to make the city even more attractive for locals and tourists alike, as we will inaugurate the largest food hall in Eastern Europe. Our partnerships with internationally praised brands such as the Mondrian are also part of our efforts to attract global players and contribute to growing the city’s appeal.

---

*This interview was edited by Romania Insider for One United.