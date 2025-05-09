DiFine your Essence: Diana Iosu’s new event series is a call to inner clarity

Partner Content

“It is always a good time to invest in ourselves. Inner clarity becomes outer confidence. What we cultivate within becomes the energy we carry into the room”, says Diana Iosu, as she creates DiFine your Essence, a new personal, professional and spiritual development event.

After two decades in A-list corporations, Diana Iosu has chosen the path of leadership and entrepreneurship, creating DiFine PR, a full-service communication agency born out of her passion for communication. With over 25 years of national and international experience, Diana works with clients across diverse industries, on business development and strategic communication, handling projects for top-tier corporations in dynamic sectors, including investment and funding, technology, telecommunications, tech start-ups, energy, FMCG, real estate, education, health, manufacturing & more.

Her permanent contact with people across all these areas has shown her there is a genuine need for inner balance, self-discovery, purpose, and joy of life and work. That’s what drove Diana to launch a new series of events this summer, on June 27th, 28th, and 29th, dedicated to personal and professional growth and development, called DiFine your Essence. Its first edition, EnlightX, is rejoicing the presence of Lin Holmquist, top international accredited Yoga and Tantra instructor trained in India, founder of Ängsbacka International Tantra Festival and founder of Swedish Tantra Therapy.

Diana, what convinced you to create this series of events and why did you choose Lin Holmquist for the first edition of DiFine your Essence? What is her and this event’s uniqueness?

I have been interested in personal development for many years, I also practice yoga – I’m also a yoga instructor – and I am a fan of these practices that connect us to our own self. But when I met Lin Holmquist, at one of her workshops in Sweden, she was something I have never seen before. Lin is a business coach and one of Europe’s most acclaimed experts in Tantra, Yoga, and personal development, with 25 years of experience in yoga and meditation and 15 years in practicing Tantra.

The way she communicated, the tools she shared with us and the practices she taught us to reconnect to ourselves were truly unique. People were crying in the room over business and personal challenges, and the moment we all left the session, we were simply enlightened. The consequences of this type of experience are quite visible in our behaviour and presence. When the inner light is kindled, it naturally radiates outward - no words needed, because once we are aligned within, our presence speaks before we do.

Lin encouraged us to slow down, connect with our breath, and tune into a deep listening state that develops mindfulness and emotional regulation - skills that foster our inner resilience and self-trust. As we become more attuned to our own needs and boundaries, we often experience profound personal growth, including improved relationships, heightened intuition, and a more authentic connection to purpose.

“They will notice when you walk in – not because you’re loud, but grounded” – Lin Holmquist, bringing ancient wisdom and modern science in Bucharest, at DiFine your Essence

Why did you feel the need for such an event in the business area and why are you targeting this community of leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals from different fields?

I have been working in corporations for 25 years and I am quite familiar with the fast pace and the pressure we put on ourselves to obtain results and meet targets. And all this is doable for sure, once we are aligned within. Professional and personal are two sides of the same self - ourselves.

I have been running my own business for the past 6 years and it is truly intense to be a leader, to be a professional aligned with your own self in this world. And I wanted to share the true joy of living and working, that I have discovered after my sessions with Lin.

Today, leadership demands more than just strategy and execution. It calls for emotional intelligence, resilience, self-awareness, and the ability to inspire from a place of authenticity. That’s where personal development – and Tantra – come in.

And what is the connection between Tantra and business or leadership?

Our event is a mixture of personal development practices and Tantra. And I know Tantra is often misunderstood as purely a spiritual or sensual practice, but at its core, it’s a path to greater self-awareness, presence, deeper connection and holistic integration of mind, body, and energy. Tantra teaches us not to escape life, but to engage with it more deeply, to attain inner harmony. Inner clarity becomes outer confidence.

For leaders, this translates into a transformative shift from leading through control and effort, to leading through being - from a centered, grounded place. Through breathwork, meditation, conscious connection, Tantra and Lin’s special techniques you can release emotional blockages, reduce stress, cultivate a deeper sense of inner peace and confidence.

And it is this presence that fosters emotional intelligence, it teaches people how to relate authentically, both with themselves and with others, leading to improved relationships, stronger intuition, and a more fulfilling inner life.

Why more happenings under the same umbrella at EnlightX?

Because Tantra and embodiment practices represent such a complex topic, with benefits on a personal, interpersonal and professional level, that we want participants to experience all that, no matter their background or profession.

Also it is Lin’s first visit to Romania and we wanted to allow people to interact more with her.

Sometimes when you attend such events, there are questions that arise from what you find out or questions left unanswered, and we wanted to give participants the opportunity to address their own personal issues, receive personal and dedicated advice from Lin.

Besides the Mastermind extensive event, we have organised special private lunch and dinner, where guests can communicate more closely to Lin. We have Tantra sessions for couples, and two workshops, one for a smaller group of business leaders and a larger one for professionals.

Why is this a good time, given the social and economic context, for people to invest in themselves and in such an event?

It is always a good time to invest in ourselves. But we just have to choose wisely whom we learn from.

We spend our days flooded with information coming towards us from all sides. It can be difficult at times to listen to ourselves in this constant rumour and to manage to stop all this noise around us. But how else could we know our mission and our true values if we don’t look inside and listen to what our own body and self tell us?

It is not about making a lot of time for it, it’s about knowing the right practices and having the tools to do it, and step by step the need for such moments will come naturally, because these are times of clarity and compassion that are essential to humans. This is why I created DiFine your Essence, because our Essence is what we must listen to first and foremost, in order to thrive in all other aspects.

If someone has never tried anything like this before, what would you say to encourage them to join EnlightX?

It’s time they break their own barriers, as we want to do, too, through this series of events. Western Europe is not only open, but in great demand for such practices, it is something so normal and they are proud to be open to such experiences.

I believe Romania is slowly reaching that point too, when it’s not a shame anymore to focus on yourself, to give yourself time and experience something that has been proved to be effective. These practices have been around for thousands of years. To learn such wisdom and use it to unlock our human potential is such an important thing, that no one should miss it.

What is the plan for the coming years? Will there be more editions?

For sure, our plan is to continue bringing unique people to Romania and give Romanians access to life-changing opportunities and meaningful events. We are already

designing in our minds next year’s event and we hope it will bring participants just as much joy as it brings us to create all this.

EnlightX by DiFine your Essence takes place on the 27th, 28th and 29th of June and will include workshops, private sessions, and group experiences, all facilitated by Lin Holmquist and designed to provide participants with practical tools for a more authentic, fulfilling life. Tickets are available on iabilet.ro, and the full schedule can be found at https://difineyouressence.com/.