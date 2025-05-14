Politics
Video

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu backs Nicușor Dan in Romanian presidential runoff, urges citizens to vote

14 May 2025

Moldovan president Maia Sandu voiced her support on Tuesday evening, May 13, for Nicușor Dan, the independent candidate in Romania’s presidential election, and urged Moldovans with Romanian citizenship to vote on Sunday to protect Romania’s European and democratic progress.

In a video shared on social media, Sandu praised Dan’s “decency, resilience, and respect for the truth” and wished him success in the presidential runoff, where he is set to face George Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR.

Maia Sandu recalled her own experience in Moldova’s 2020 presidential election, which she won despite not being the favorite. 

“There was a powerful national and personal emotion. We all mobilized, at home and in the diaspora,” she says in the video. “Nobody believed we could win against a Kremlin-backed opponent, but we did. We wanted to get closer to the EU, where Romania already is, and we took firm steps in that direction.”

Further on, she highlighted the close ties between Moldova and Romania and said Moldova had learned and drawn inspiration from its neighbor. 

“We wanted to break free from Russian blackmail, and we did that with Romania’s help. We want better lives, roads, salaries, and pensions like those in Romania, and we are working toward that.”

Maia Sandu also emphasized the importance of defending Romania’s achievements. “Now Romania needs us, and Europe needs us in Romania. We Moldovans know the value of freedom, safety, the desire to be part of the European family, and those of us who are also Romanian citizens can vote this weekend to protect what Romania has already gained but is now under threat.”

“Good luck, Nicușor Dan,” she added. “Good luck, Romania, our good sister. We count on you in Europe - and you can count on us.”

AUR leader George Simion and Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan are running for president in the second round of the elections, scheduled for May 18.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)

