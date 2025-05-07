Achieve your dream university destination with the British School of Bucharest's University Guidance Services

Partner Content

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) proudly announces that its University Guidance Services are now open beyond the walls of BSB for students worldwide. Tailored for those applying to universities in the UK and Europe, these services reflect BSB’s 25 years of educational excellence, helping students discover the best academic path for their goals.

The School’s highly experienced team offers a personalised approach to ensure the best possible fit for each individual. With a proven track record, BSB is excited to extend these services to a global audience, supporting students in achieving their academic ambitions at leading universities.

The University Application Process: Why Guidance Makes a Difference

Navigating university applications can be challenging due to varying requirements and deadlines. Expert guidance makes a significant difference in these terms. BSB’s University Guidance Services not only clarify each step but also offer insights into university expectations, helping students present their strongest applications and improving their chances of admission to top institutions.

Personalised Support for a Successful Application

BSB offers two distinct levels of University Guidance Services: BSB University Guidance Level 1 and BSB University Guidance Advanced. Level 1 lays the foundation by clarifying academic goals and outlining university requirements, while the Advanced service enhances this support with personal statement reviews and specific application assistance. For more details on how these services can benefit your university journey, visit the BSB University Guidance Services page.

Philip Walters, University Guidance Counsellor, highlights: "It has been a privilege to work with hundreds of students at BSB over the last 12 years as they progressed to higher education and for 10 years prior to that in another high-achieving international school. I am delighted to share our expertise with other students eager to gain places at excellent universities throughout the UK and Europe. The application processes vary and can be complex, with each element requiring careful thought and planning. With care, motivation, planning and guidance, we look forward to celebrating multiple offers of places from universities and your future successes!"

Enrolling in BSB’s University Guidance Services opens doors to prestigious institutions. BSB alumni have secured places at renowned UK universities such as Cambridge, Oxford, Durham, Imperial College London, King’s College London, LSE, University College London, University of St Andrews and all Russell Group Universities. European universities recently entered by BSB graduates include Bocconi University in Milan, Erasmus University Rotterdam, TU Delft, EHL and IE University amongst many others.

‘I am currently studying at LSE and was delighted to receive offers to study at several top universities in both the UK and the Netherlands, including LSE, UCL, St Andrews, Warwick, Manchester and Amsterdam University College. The university guidance team at BSB was immensely helpful in my application success. They guided my major decisions and approach with clarity and played an enormous role in helping me create compelling motivation letters and personal statements. I greatly value their individualised support, as their attention to detail, knowledge and experience were crucial to me’, emphasised a BSB Alumnus.

These success stories reflect the strength of BSB’s academic programmes and its commitment to guiding students toward globally recognised higher education opportunities.

Jason Porter, Head of Secondary, states: "Year on year, we are always delighted when so many of our BSB students gain admission to their chosen universities and courses, no matter where they are in the world. Indeed, our alumni attend many of the top universities and colleges globally, with the majority securing places at prestigious, highly ranked institutions in Europe and the UK. They benefit from our extensive experience and in-depth knowledge, as well as the personalised approach that we take. As such, I am pleased to endorse and support the BSB University Guidance Programme and encourage you to take full advantage of it."

About BSB – Elevating Education Through Academic Excellence

For two and a half decades, the British School of Bucharest has been a leader in education, offering a nurturing environment that celebrates diversity and fosters both personal and academic growth. Consistently rated 'excellent' by the UK Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) for both pupil learning and personal development, BSB remains committed to maintaining the highest educational standards.

