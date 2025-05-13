Heberger Romania announces the exclusive availability of the Combo apartment at Pipera Eins

News from Companies

Heberger Romania proudly presents the Combo Apartment at Pipera Eins, an exclusive boutique residential project designed for modern, eco-conscious living. Nestled in one of Bucharest’s most prestigious neighborhoods, Pipera Eins offers German-quality craftsmanship, sustainable design, and state-of-the-art amenities, setting a new standard in urban living.

The Combo Apartment – A Unique Residential Offering

The Combo Apartment combines two of Pipera Eins’ premium units into a spacious 308.28 m² residence, featuring 4-5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and expansive terraces. This unique layout is designed to cater to families or individuals seeking a luxurious and flexible living space. Available for both purchase and rent, the Combo Apartment is a rare opportunity for those looking for elegance, functionality, and sustainability in one of Bucharest’s top residential areas.

Unmatched Features and Sustainability

Pipera Eins integrates cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly solutions to offer a comfortable yet efficient living experience:

Geothermal Heating & Cooling – Energy-efficient system with heat pumps and underfloor heating

– Energy-efficient system with heat pumps and underfloor heating Smart Home Integration – Personalized climate control and automation options

– Personalized climate control and automation options Sustainable Architecture – High-performance insulation, triple-glazed windows, and solar panels for reduced energy costs

– High-performance insulation, triple-glazed windows, and solar panels for reduced energy costs Premium Materials & Finishes – German-engineered doors, oak-finished wooden parquet, and high-end sanitary fixtures

– German-engineered doors, oak-finished wooden parquet, and high-end sanitary fixtures Community-Oriented Design – Landscaped green spaces, underground parking, and electric car charging stations

A Prime Location in Bucharest’s Most Sought-After District

Pipera Eins is situated in Voluntari, Ilfov, offering easy access to business hubs, international schools, shopping centers, and leisure facilities. The development promotes a serene yet well-connected lifestyle, ideal for professionals, families, and investors alike.

Secure Your Dream Home Today!

The Combo Apartment at Pipera Eins is available now with pricing upon request. Whether you're looking to invest, relocate, or find a high-end rental, this opportunity is not to be missed.

For sales inquiries, contact: Alexandra Capeneata | +40 720 273 367 | alexandra.capeneata@heberger.com. Find outt more at heberger-residential.ro

About Heberger Romania

With a legacy of excellence, Heberger Romania is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable residential and commercial developments. Pipera Eins exemplifies the company’s dedication to superior craftsmanship, efficiency, and contemporary living solutions.

*This is a Press release.