Career opportunities in technology: Schwarz IT strengthens its team of specialists in Romania

Schwarz IT continues its development and aims to expand its team in Romania by approximately 30% in 2025, opening opportunities for IT specialists who want to contribute to complex digitalization projects. Available positions include Cloud Network Engineer, DevOps Engineer AI, ServiceNow Developer, Junior and Senior GO Software Engineer, Adobe Experience Manager Software Developer, PhP Developer and many more.

Schwarz IT Romania is a strategic digital hub for Schwarz IT KG in Germany, providing the essential technological infrastructure for the entire Schwarz Group, including Lidl, Kaufland, PreZero and Schwarz Digits. The team in Romania actively contributes to the digital transformation of these companies, developing advanced IT solutions covering a wide range of areas: cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Schwarz IT Romania harnesses the power of modern technologies, including Golang, Kotlin, Vue.js, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform or ML, to develop innovative and scalable solutions dedicated to a variety of industries such as retail, e-commerce, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, public administration and recycling. Collaboration with the other strategic Schwarz IT hubs in Germany, Spain and Bulgaria ensures a dynamic, multicultural working environment, oriented towards excellence and innovation.

In 2025, Schwarz IT Romania aims to grow the team by approximately 30%, opening new opportunities for IT professionals passionate about innovation. The company is seeking talent for key roles such as Cloud Network Engineer, DevOps Engineer AI, ServiceNow Developer, GO Software Engineer (junior and senior), Adobe Experience Manager Software Developer and PhP Developer. The new colleagues will contribute to the development and implementation of software solutions that support the digital infrastructure of the Schwarz group, having access to a modern technological ecosystem and a collaborative working environment that encourages creative thinking and performance.

Schwarz IT is strengthening its position as a key player in the European digital landscape through strategic partnerships with Google, ServiceNow, SAP, D.Velop or MicroStrategy. At the same time, Schwarz IT Romania is developing a culture focused on growth and continuous learning – from the collaboration with the Politehnica University of Bucharest, to internal initiatives such as UpSkilling, GO Bootcamp and internship programs planned for 2025.

The company is active in local and international IT communities, participating in landmark events such as Bucharest Tech Week and Go Tech World. This presence underlines Schwarz IT's dedication to contributing to technological progress and attracting professionals passionate about innovation.

Do you fancy the idea of working with cutting-edge technology, in an international team, on European projects with global impact? Schwarz IT is the place where your ideas really matter! Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this extraordinary team – apply now on their careers website or LinkedIn page and see for yourself!

