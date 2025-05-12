NAGA introduces NAGA Earn, offering daily return on cash balance held on the platform

News from Companies

NAGA, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed fintech active in over 100 countries, launches NAGA Earn, a new service aimed at investors looking to earn a return on idle cash sitting in trading accounts. With NAGA Earn, users receive a benefit similar to interest, applied directly to the available cash balance of their euro trading accounts, with an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 2.77%. This benefit is calculated daily, credited automatically, and can be used, withdrawn, or reinvested at any time, with no obligations or lock-up periods.

“The launch of this service marks an important milestone in the evolution of the NAGA platform, as we expand our functionality to include optimization of uninvested capital. Our goal is to build a Super-App that unlocks the full potential of every component in an investor’s portfolio. NAGA Earn is a direct reflection of this vision, offering a service that transforms available, uninvested funds into a constant source of income. In a market where every percentage matters, we provide a concrete, accessible feature tailored to a modern investment style – where money works for our users every single day,” stated Horia Pacurar, Branch Manager NAGA Romania.

With this launch, NAGA strengthens its position as a provider of integrated and innovative financial solutions, complementing its existing offering of trading, investing, and social trading features. NAGA Earn is a direct response to a real need of retail investors to optimize capital usage and maximize returns, even when funds are not actively used for trading.

The service is currently available for euro trading accounts and will soon be activated for accounts in other currencies as well. Activation is simple and done within the platform, and the funds credited in the account remain fully accessible at all times. Once the account is eligible and activation is completed, users start automatically receiving the daily benefit on their available cash balance. This return is based on the rates offered by qualified money market funds (QMMFs) where the cash is placed. NAGA works only with rigorously selected funds that ensure high liquidity and a prudent approach, maintaining the necessary safety and regulatory standards.

Unlike similar products on the market, NAGA Earn involves no transfers between accounts, no maturity periods, and no restrictive conditions. The benefit accrues on each day that funds remain available, and users have the option to transfer the accumulated amount at any time or allow the system to automatically credit it to their trading account at the end of the month.

With NAGA Earn, the company aims to eliminate the typical inefficiencies of investment accounts during periods of inactivity and turn idle capital into a consistent source of yield. The new service complements the NAGA ecosystem, which integrates a wide range of financial solutions and social trading and autocopy features, allowing users to follow and automatically copy the trades of top-performing investors.

The launch of NAGA Earn comes at a time when individual investors are seeking smart alternatives to keep their cash productive, without giving up flexibility or quick access to their funds. The new service also meets growing market demand for transparent products that are easy to activate and offer a high level of user control.

At the same time, NAGA Earn adds to the series of initiatives through which the NAGA platform continuously expands its features, offering investors solutions that cover both active investments and efficient management of available funds. At the end of February this year, NAGA integrated shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange into its global platform, becoming the first international broker to offer direct access to Romania’s local market. Following this launch, investors benefit from 0% commission on Romanian stock trading until the end of 2025, further expanding the platform’s value for users looking to diversify their portfolio with Romanian equities.

*This is a press release.