The role and powers of the president of Romania: a short guide

As Romania prepares for a new election cycle, understanding the president's role is important. From foreign policy to national security, the head of state plays a crucial part in shaping the country's direction - even within a system where executive power is shared with the government. Find below a short guide to the Romanian president's main role and responsibilities.

Main role and presidential term

The president of Romania mainly plays a key role in representing the state. As outlined in the Constitution, the head of state also ensures that the government functions properly and acts as a mediator between the different branches of power and society.

The president also has the power to issue official decrees, which must be published in the Official Gazette and, in certain cases, countersigned by the prime minister.

The president is elected for a five-year term through direct elections, with a limit of two consecutive terms. The head of state remains in office until the new president-elect takes the oath. The term may be prolonged by an organic law in the event of war or catastrophe or, as it happened in 2024, if the election is canceled by a decision of the Constitutional Court.

During their time in office, the president must remain politically neutral and cannot hold any other public or private position. They also enjoy immunity but can be suspended or impeached if they commit serious constitutional violations.

If the president cannot fulfill their duties due to resignation, death, or incapacity, elections for a new president must be held within three months.

Domestic policy

The president of Romania plays an essential role in shaping the country's domestic policy, particularly through their involvement in the appointment and oversight of the government. According to the Constitution, the president designates a candidate for prime minister, who must then receive the parliament's vote of confidence to form the government.

In the event of a government reshuffle or vacancy of office, the president dismisses and appoints, at the proposal of the prime minister, some members of the government.

The president cannot dismiss the prime minister but can appoint an acting PM if the current one is unable to perform their duties.

The head of state also has the right to consult with the government on urgent matters of national importance. Furthermore, the president may participate in government meetings on issues such as foreign policy, national defense, and public order, and preside over such meetings when involved.

One of the president's significant duties is the promulgation of laws, which must occur within 20 days after a law is passed. They can return laws to parliament for reconsideration, but only once. If a law is challenged for its constitutionality, the president must promulgate it within 10 days after it is confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

The president can also dissolve parliament if no government is formed within 60 days of the first attempt and after two failed votes of confidence. However, parliament cannot be dissolved in the last six months of the president's term or during a state of emergency.

Additionally, the president may call a referendum to seek the public's opinion on matters of national interest, following consultation with parliament.

Foreign policy

The president of Romania holds significant powers in matters of foreign policy, acting as the representative of the country on the international stage.

The head of state is responsible for concluding international treaties negotiated by the government and submitting them to parliament for ratification within a reasonable timeframe. This ensures that Romania's international commitments are in line with national interests and receive the necessary approval from the legislative body.

In addition to treaty-making, the president plays a central role in Romania's diplomatic relations. On the government's proposal, the president accredits and recalls Romania's diplomatic envoys and approves changes to the status or closure of diplomatic missions abroad. Furthermore, they are the recipient of diplomatic envoys from other countries, symbolizing Romania's recognition of foreign states and their representatives.

Defense and national security

The president of Romania holds the critical role of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and presides over the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT). In this capacity, the head of state is responsible for leading Romania's defense strategy and ensuring national security.

One of the president's key powers is the ability to declare partial or full mobilization of the Armed Forces, although this requires prior approval from parliament. In exceptional cases, the president's decision must be submitted for parliamentary approval within five days.

In the event of armed aggression against Romania, the head of state is empowered to take immediate action to defend the country, promptly informing parliament through a formal message. If parliament is not in session, it is required to convene within 24 hours of the aggression's outbreak.

The president also has the authority to institute a state of siege or state of emergency in Romania or in specific regions, according to the law. These measures, however, must be approved by parliament within five days. If parliament is not in session, it must be convened within 48 hours.

The head of state leads the Supreme Council of National Defence, which coordinates all aspects of national defense, including participation in international security efforts, military alliances, and peacekeeping missions. This council ensures that Romania's defense strategy is cohesive and effective, responding to both domestic and global security challenges.

Other powers

In addition to the major responsibilities outlined in the Constitution, the president of Romania holds several other powers that contribute to the functioning of the state.

One such power is the ability to confer decorations and titles of honor, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation.

The head of state also has the authority to make promotions to the ranks of marshal, general, and admiral within the Romanian Armed Forces, playing an essential role in the military hierarchy.

Another important power vested in the president is the ability to grant individual pardons, offering clemency in certain cases as deemed appropriate.

