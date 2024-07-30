Paris 2024: David Popovici becomes Romania’s first male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal

David Popovici became the first Romanian male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal on Monday, July 29, after his incredible win in the men's 200m freestyle final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Popovici clocked at 1.44.72 for the gold, just moments before Great Britain's Matthew Richards at 1:44.74 and USA's Luke Hobson at 1:44.79.

David Popovici is the world champion and double European champion in the 200m freestyle and was seen as the main favorite for the gold medal.

"I feel amazing," said Popovici, as quoted by Olympics.com. "It is so great to be here. So many Romanians in the crowd. It's beautiful, it's a dream come true. I don't know how to describe it. It's so simple, yet so beautiful."

David Popovici's gold is also Team Romania's first medal at the Paris Olympics. He will also compete in the 100m freestyle.

In a first reaction for local channel TVR, he said: "It was a dog race. That's how it is in the Olympic finals, you don't always get the best times, but in a competition like this, the ranking is the most important. We fought until the last arm."

"I'm glad that 5 minutes ago I wrote history, and if I could, an ordinary boy, anyone can!"

The last Olympic medal of Romanian swimming dates back to 2004, when Camelia Potec took the gold in the 200m freestyle in Athens, and Răzvan Florea the bronze in the 200m backstroke, according to Digi24.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Colette Rochefort)