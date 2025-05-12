Romania ramps up drone production, readies contract with Germany’s Rheinmetall for vehicles

Romania aims to strengthen its defense industry by manufacturing drones and purchasing military vehicles from Germany’s prime arms manufacturing company Rheinmetall, taking advantage of the EU’s EUR 800 billion defense budget.

The Romanian Ministry of Economy announced that drones, explosives, and ammunition to NATO standards will be produced in the country.

The drones will be manufactured in Brașov and will be used for reconnaissance and attack missions. In total, seven types of drones will be manufactured by Romanian defense contractor Carfil.

“Together with our American partner, we have established the budget for starting the production of the first two drones, (models) Cuda and Sirin. We will begin with 25 units of each drone, and probably in July, there will be 50, with production of components for these drones to begin at Carfil, continuing with another 50 by the end of the year,” said company director Mircea Petru Tanțău, cited by Techrider.

The drones produced in Brașov are of interest, including for the Ministry of National Defense.

“There is interest from the Romanian Army for these types of drones, especially from the naval forces. There is a particular interest because they are special; they must have characteristics different from those used in other areas, specifically naval drones,” he added.

Brașov County is also set to host the largest gunpowder factory in Europe, an investment of EUR 400 million from Rheinmetall. Moreover, the German company is reportedly in “pole position” for the contract worth over EUR 2.5 billion through which Romania wants to acquire 246 vehicles to equip 15 battalions.

Rheinmetall’s KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) is preferred by Romanian officials “due to the presence of Rheinmetall’s subsidiary in Mediaș,” according to Economedia.

As such, Rheinmetall will produce in Romania the IFVs and the 35 mm ammunition for its cannons.

So far, four major international defense companies have shown interest in this program: Rheinmetall (KF41 Lynx), BAE Systems (CV90), Hanwha Aerospace (Redback), and General Dynamics European Land Systems (ASCOD 2). The contract could be awarded directly later this year.

The Romanian Armed Forces will also be equipped with 1,059 Otokar Cobra II 4×4 armored military vehicles. Around 800 units will be produced in Romania by the joint-venture company formed by Automecanica SA and the Turkish company Otokar.

