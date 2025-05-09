Olea - Middle’terranean breeze seasonality reopens with an elevated dining experience

News from Companies

Bucharest's culinary scene welcomes back OLEA, the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel's celebrated Mediterranean destination, now reimagined with a fresh concept that blends authentic coastal flavours with contemporary sophistication. Following an extensive transformation, OLEA reopens its doors to offer guests a refined journey through the Mediterranean's sun-drenched culinary traditions, right in the heart of Romania's capital.

A Culinary Voyage Through the Mediterranean

OLEA's new menu stays true to the restaurant's original mission of bringing authentic Mediterranean cuisine to Bucharest while introducing creative interpretations of classic dishes. The kitchen team, led by an experienced chef with deep roots in Mediterranean cooking, focuses on seasonal, high-quality ingredients sourced both locally and from Mediterranean producers.

The restaurant's signature dishes showcase a range of seafood specialties, such as Tiger shrimp sautéed with white wine and garlic. The Australian Wagyu beef rib-eye, accompanied by Portobello mushrooms and chimichurri sauce, is a standout offering for meat lovers. The menu also features an expanded selection of thoughtfully crafted plant-based options in response to increasing demand for vegetable-forward Mediterranean cuisine.

Wine Pairings and Craft Cocktails

Complementing the culinary experience, OLEA introduces an expanded wine program featuring over 100 labels from renowned Mediterranean wine regions alongside premium Romanian selections. The restaurant's sommelier has carefully curated pairings to match the flavor profiles of signature dishes.

For cocktail enthusiasts, the bar now serves artisanal Mediterranean-inspired cocktails using premium spirits, fresh herbs, and house-made infusions.

Mediterranean-Inspired Ambiance

OLEA Restaurant returns in full force, bringing back the refinement and warmth that lovers of authentic cuisine have come to associate with this place. With a bright ambiance, decorated in natural tones and accents inspired by the sophistication of the Mediterranean Riviera, the space reaffirms its commitment to understated elegance and warm hospitality.

The heated terrace, adorned with lush greenery, remains a focal point, offering an urban oasis of relaxation. The open kitchen, where Mediterranean-style dishes are prepared in full view, adds an extra layer of transparency and interactivity to the dining experience.

The bar, designed to strike the perfect balance between modernity and nautical inspiration, completes the atmosphere, inviting guests to socialize in true OLEA style—refined yet unpretentious.

Whether it’s a business lunch, a romantic dinner, or an evening with friends, OLEA remains a destination that promises more than just a meal—a brief escape into the world of gastronomy paired with smart design. Special Events and Culinary Programs

OLEA will host regular wine dinners and guest chef collaborations with Mediterranean culinary experts.

With its renewed concept, OLEA reestablishes itself as one of Bucharest's premier destinations for authentic yet innovative Mediterranean dining. Whether seeking a taste of coastal Italy, Greek islands, or Spanish flavors, guests will find their culinary passport at this JW Marriott standout.

Reservations: +40 21 403 1919 | www.oleabucharest.com

About JW Marriot Bucharest Grand Hotel

Shaped by the dynamic heritage of the city, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel retains a reputation as the benchmark of modern luxury in Romania’s lively capital. Renowned for its crafted service, diverse epicurean venues, and elegant lobby, it is an enriching backdrop for family gatherings and inspired journeys.

Located in an area of historic and national interest, the property is the only five-star hotel in the district and is near the stately Palace of Parliament and People’s Salvation Cathedral. With 402 rooms, 12 meeting rooms (with a total surface of approx. 2.000 sqm), 6 restaurants and lounges, a conference center, luxury brands shopping gallery, casino, spa, fitness, etc, the JW Marriott is one of the most generous, elegant, and resourceful hotels in Bucharest. Whether guests come for the most spacious rooms in town, for a nourishing lunch or dinner, or a main event, all are treated with flawless service.

*This is a Press release.