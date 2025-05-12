Iconic Constanța Casino reopens to the public during city celebration this month

Constanța’s historic Casino will reopen to the public between May 21 and 25 as part of the Constanța Days events. The building, which has undergone extensive restoration in recent years, will be accessible to visitors for the first time since the start of renovation works.

Constanța City Hall announced a special program for the occasion, including concerts, performances, parades, and artistic events, both inside the Casino and on the nearby promenade.

The reopening is part of a broader effort to celebrate the city’s cultural heritage and attract both residents and tourists to the newly restored landmark.

Inaugurated in 1910 and designed by Swiss architect Daniel Renard in the lavish Art Nouveau style, the casino has long been a symbol of the Romanian seaside. However, after years of neglect and multiple failed restoration attempts, it fell into severe disrepair. Efforts to secure funding and find suitable contractors began in 2012, but bureaucratic hurdles and a lack of qualified bidders delayed progress until December 2019, when a consortium of Romanian construction firms won the contract to carry out the restoration.

The extensive renovation process included structural reinforcements, a full reconstruction of the façade, restoration of stained glass windows and mosaics, and repairs to decorative metal elements. The exterior surroundings were also refurbished, including the terrace platform, utility networks, and the protective sea wall.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Costin Dinca)