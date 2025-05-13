Cluj-Napoca becomes the first Romanian city to ban smoking in open public spaces

During a meeting on Monday, May 12, the Cluj-Napoca Local Council approved a draft resolution that imposes smoking restrictions in several public spaces in the city, including public transport stations, parks, and sports facilities. The resolution was adopted with 22 votes in favor and 3 abstentions, and will come into effect 90 days from the date of approval, according to Cluj24.

The regulation, a first in Romania, prohibits smoking and the use of electronic smoking devices in public transport stations, all public parks in Cluj-Napoca, and sports facilities and fields.

Exceptions are made for outdoor public events that have been officially approved by the authorities. Even in these cases, organizers will be required to designate special smoking areas, if necessary.

Those who do not comply with the new rules risk fines between RON 100-500 (EUR 20-100). Enforcement of penalties will be the responsibility of the Cluj-Napoca Local Police.

Additionally, the municipality will be responsible for properly marking areas where smoking is prohibited and those where it is allowed.

The decision comes as more and more cities in Europe adopt firm measures to limit citizens' exposure, especially that of children and young people, to tobacco smoke and new forms of smoking. In Romania, the number of smokers has been steadily declining for years, and currently sits between 27.5% and 34% of the population.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: wedninth | Dreamstime.com)