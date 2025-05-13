Romanian interim president awards medal to retiring handball legend Cristina Neagu

Interim president Ilie Bolojan decorated Romanian star handball player Cristina Neagu with the Order "Faithful Service in the rank of Knight" during a ceremony on Monday, May 12.

During the service, the official noted that Neagu gave Romanians many moments in which to feel proud. He also said that the athlete’s character, discipline, and courage, which allowed her to secure victories.

“With the occasion of your retirement from sports activity, I considered it appropriate that you receive a distinction from the Romanian state, as a sign of gratitude and appreciation for everything you have done for Romania,” Bolojan said.

“I congratulate you for your entire career, for the passion with which you dedicated yourself to this sport, which brought Romanians closer to handball. You are an example of talent, dedication, and perseverance. The silent effort, the years of work, the rising after falls, and the moments of glory have formed the recipe for success," he added.

Cristina Neagu, a Bucharest native, started playing handball at the age of 12. Signed with CSM Bucharest since 2017, the player managed to win the Romanian Cup in the current season, and the championship title is on the way as well.

Now 36, Neagu announced her retirement from activity at the end of the season. She is the only handball player who won the title of "World’s Best Player" four times, awarded by the International Handball Federation (IHF). She also competed in two editions of the Olympic Games, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016, won bronze at the 2015 World Championships and the 2010 European Championships.

Moreover, Neagu was an all-time top scorer of the European Championship, and two-time European Player of the Year.

In December 2023, Cristina Neagu announced her retirement from the national team, upon the squad's return from the World Championship in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Her farewell match will take place on June 8, at the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest.

(Photo source: presidency.ro)