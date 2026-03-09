Business

Popeyes expands in Romania with first restaurant in Suceava, second location in Cluj-Napoca

09 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Popeyes will open two new restaurants in Romania this month, marking the brand’s first location in Suceava and its second in Cluj-Napoca. The exact opening dates and locations for the new restaurants will be announced soon, the company said.

The expansion follows the launch of Popeyes’ first restaurant in Cluj-Napoca in July last year and is part of the company’s broader strategy to grow its presence across the country.

“The opening of the first Popeyes restaurant in Suceava, but also the second in Cluj-Napoca, is part of a broad development plan for the future of the brand in Romania,” said Jakub Aleksandrowicz, Marketing Director for Popeyes Central and Eastern Europe. 

He added that the company believes residents in Suceava will welcome the brand’s Louisiana-style chicken, as customers have already done in other Romanian cities where Popeyes operates.

Popeyes entered the Romanian market four years ago and currently operates 19 restaurants nationwide. These include seven locations in Bucharest, two in Iași, and two in Constanța, as well as single restaurants in Pitești, Craiova, Buzău, Ploiești, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, and Oradea.

The company said it plans to continue expanding in Romania with the goal of establishing a presence in every major city with its Louisiana Chicken menu.

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1972, Popeyes has more than 50 years of culinary tradition and has grown into one of the world’s largest chicken restaurant brands. The chain now operates more than 4,800 restaurants globally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal
Business

Popeyes expands in Romania with first restaurant in Suceava, second location in Cluj-Napoca

09 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Popeyes will open two new restaurants in Romania this month, marking the brand’s first location in Suceava and its second in Cluj-Napoca. The exact opening dates and locations for the new restaurants will be announced soon, the company said.

The expansion follows the launch of Popeyes’ first restaurant in Cluj-Napoca in July last year and is part of the company’s broader strategy to grow its presence across the country.

“The opening of the first Popeyes restaurant in Suceava, but also the second in Cluj-Napoca, is part of a broad development plan for the future of the brand in Romania,” said Jakub Aleksandrowicz, Marketing Director for Popeyes Central and Eastern Europe. 

He added that the company believes residents in Suceava will welcome the brand’s Louisiana-style chicken, as customers have already done in other Romanian cities where Popeyes operates.

Popeyes entered the Romanian market four years ago and currently operates 19 restaurants nationwide. These include seven locations in Bucharest, two in Iași, and two in Constanța, as well as single restaurants in Pitești, Craiova, Buzău, Ploiești, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, and Oradea.

The company said it plans to continue expanding in Romania with the goal of establishing a presence in every major city with its Louisiana Chicken menu.

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1972, Popeyes has more than 50 years of culinary tradition and has grown into one of the world’s largest chicken restaurant brands. The chain now operates more than 4,800 restaurants globally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 March 2026
Politics
Poll: Far-right party AUR leads Romanian parliamentary voting intentions, but support declines
09 March 2026
Cinema
Romanian Film Review – Berlinale Impressions & Expressions
09 March 2026
Energy
Romanian government attempts to lower fuel costs after largest weekly price hike since 1983
09 March 2026
Macro
Moody’s reviews Romania’s ratings, implying a negative outlook linked to clarity on further fiscal policies
09 March 2026
Environment
Romania and Moldova to plant joint forest along Prut River, minister says
09 March 2026
Society
Romania activates rescEU mechanism, repatriates 273 citizens amid Middle East security crisis
06 March 2026
M&A
Enterprise Investors to invest EUR 20 million in Romanian fitness chain 18GYM
06 March 2026
Energy
Romania approves mechanism aimed at keeping natural gas price low