Popeyes expands in Romania with first restaurant in Suceava, second location in Cluj-Napoca

Popeyes will open two new restaurants in Romania this month, marking the brand’s first location in Suceava and its second in Cluj-Napoca. The exact opening dates and locations for the new restaurants will be announced soon, the company said.

The expansion follows the launch of Popeyes’ first restaurant in Cluj-Napoca in July last year and is part of the company’s broader strategy to grow its presence across the country.

“The opening of the first Popeyes restaurant in Suceava, but also the second in Cluj-Napoca, is part of a broad development plan for the future of the brand in Romania,” said Jakub Aleksandrowicz, Marketing Director for Popeyes Central and Eastern Europe.

He added that the company believes residents in Suceava will welcome the brand’s Louisiana-style chicken, as customers have already done in other Romanian cities where Popeyes operates.

Popeyes entered the Romanian market four years ago and currently operates 19 restaurants nationwide. These include seven locations in Bucharest, two in Iași, and two in Constanța, as well as single restaurants in Pitești, Craiova, Buzău, Ploiești, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, and Oradea.

The company said it plans to continue expanding in Romania with the goal of establishing a presence in every major city with its Louisiana Chicken menu.

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1972, Popeyes has more than 50 years of culinary tradition and has grown into one of the world’s largest chicken restaurant brands. The chain now operates more than 4,800 restaurants globally.

(Photo source: press release)