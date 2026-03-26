Romania's Poenari Fortress shows signs of decay less than a year after EU-funded restoration

Signs of degradation have already appeared at Poenari Fortress in Argeş County, less than a year after the completion of extensive EU-funded restoration works, according to the Vidraru Mountain Association, as cited by Digi24. The NGO reported the issues in a social media post, raising concerns about the durability and quality of the recent conservation efforts at one of Romania’s most iconic historical sites.

Located in the Carpathian Mountains along the Transfăgărășan road, Poenari Fortress is closely associated with Vlad the Impaler, serving as his secondary residence and a strategic stronghold against the Ottoman Empire.

The fortress was reopened to the public on April 14, 2025, following a major restoration and conservation project. The site is administered by the Argeş County Museum, an institution funded by the Argeş County Council.

The rehabilitation project, titled “Conservation and Consolidation of Poenari Citadel Argeş,” was financed under the EU’s Priority Axis 5 programme, which focuses on improving the urban environment and preserving cultural heritage.

The total value of the financing contract exceeded RON 25 million. Of this, nearly RON 10 million represented non-reimbursable public funding, while approximately RON 16 million was covered by the beneficiary’s own contribution.

The early signs of deterioration raise questions about the execution and oversight of the project, particularly given the relatively short time since its completion and the significant public funds involved.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Asociatia Montana Vidraru)