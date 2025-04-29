Society

Romania’s Poenari Fortress closed again after bear enters tourist area

29 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Poenari Fortress, also known as Vlad the Impaler’s Fortress and one of the most popular tourist attractions in Argeș County, has been temporarily closed after a bear broke through the electric fence and entered the tourist access area on Monday, April 28, the county authorities announced. 

The fortress, which attracts over 100,000 visitors each year, had only just reopened to the public on April 14 after being closed for over two years for conservation and restoration works, News.ro reported. These works began in the summer of 2022 and were completed last year, with the final inspection taking place earlier this spring. 

Given the frequent presence of bears in the area, authorities had installed electric fences around the fortress and the access road as a safety measure. Despite this, the recent incident prompted officials to shut down access again to protect visitors.

“The decision to close Poenari Fortress was made for the safety of tourists, and access will be allowed once the area is secured,” Argeș County Council said in a post on social media.

Local authorities, including the Prefect's Office, have been notified to address the situation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Arges)

Normal
Society

Romania’s Poenari Fortress closed again after bear enters tourist area

29 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Poenari Fortress, also known as Vlad the Impaler’s Fortress and one of the most popular tourist attractions in Argeș County, has been temporarily closed after a bear broke through the electric fence and entered the tourist access area on Monday, April 28, the county authorities announced. 

The fortress, which attracts over 100,000 visitors each year, had only just reopened to the public on April 14 after being closed for over two years for conservation and restoration works, News.ro reported. These works began in the summer of 2022 and were completed last year, with the final inspection taking place earlier this spring. 

Given the frequent presence of bears in the area, authorities had installed electric fences around the fortress and the access road as a safety measure. Despite this, the recent incident prompted officials to shut down access again to protect visitors.

“The decision to close Poenari Fortress was made for the safety of tourists, and access will be allowed once the area is secured,” Argeș County Council said in a post on social media.

Local authorities, including the Prefect's Office, have been notified to address the situation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Arges)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 April 2025
Politics
Romanian interim president highlights energy interconnection, transport infrastructure at Three Seas Forum
29 April 2025
Environment
BBC article highlights Romania as “the European nation where bears roam free”
29 April 2025
Politics
Tight race ahead of Romania’s presidential elections, MKOR poll finds
29 April 2025
Energy
Romanian energy minister calls for calm after major power outages in Spain, Portugal
29 April 2025
Transport
Romania receives an offer for H2-powered trains from Siemens
29 April 2025
Defense
US State Department approves USD 280 mln Patriot air defense system sale to Romania
28 April 2025
Politics
The role and powers of the president of Romania: a short guide
28 April 2025
Business
ING, Unicredit finance Digi’s development of fiber optic networks in Europe with EUR 200 mln