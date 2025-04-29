Romania’s Poenari Fortress closed again after bear enters tourist area

Poenari Fortress, also known as Vlad the Impaler’s Fortress and one of the most popular tourist attractions in Argeș County, has been temporarily closed after a bear broke through the electric fence and entered the tourist access area on Monday, April 28, the county authorities announced.

The fortress, which attracts over 100,000 visitors each year, had only just reopened to the public on April 14 after being closed for over two years for conservation and restoration works, News.ro reported. These works began in the summer of 2022 and were completed last year, with the final inspection taking place earlier this spring.

Given the frequent presence of bears in the area, authorities had installed electric fences around the fortress and the access road as a safety measure. Despite this, the recent incident prompted officials to shut down access again to protect visitors.

“The decision to close Poenari Fortress was made for the safety of tourists, and access will be allowed once the area is secured,” Argeș County Council said in a post on social media.

Local authorities, including the Prefect's Office, have been notified to address the situation.

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Arges)