Romania’s USR and PNL warn SocDem party, prepare centre-right alliance

The Romanian reformist party Save Romania Union (USR) and Liberal Party (PNL) have both adopted on March 23 motions in support of the political stability of the ruling coalition, but warned the Social Democratic Party (PSD) “not to make Romania vulnerable” and announced PSD’s decision to pull out of the ruling coalition is a one-way decision.

PNL reiterated its support for prime minister Ilie Bolojan, whom PSD has repeatedly accused of unnecessary austerity requiring his replacement, according to Digi24.

PNL and USR, which together accumulate larger electoral support than PSD according to the latest electoral polls, announced plans for a right-wing political alliance ahead of the 2028 parliamentary elections, according to G4media.ro citing RFI.

PNL vice president Alexandru Muraru announced on RFI Romania that informal discussions have begun for several weeks for a major right-wing project, similar to the Justice and Truth Alliance of 2004, for the 2028 local and parliamentary elections. He said that the discussions would aim at a political alliance between PNL, USR, and other right-wing parties.

The Political Committee of the Romanian reformist party Save Romania Union (USR) adopted, with a 96% majority, on the evening of March 23, a resolution through which the party firmly reaffirms its commitment to maintain the stability of the ruling coalition, while drawing the attention of the PSD not to provoke political crises.

"We assume the responsibility to continue to be part of the Government, in the political formula and with the governing program agreed upon at the time of inauguration by all partners, and to continue the reform of the state for the benefit of citizens," states the document adopted by the party, as quoted by Digi24.

"We ask PSD not to make Romania vulnerable, at a time when the country needs stability and predictability," the resolution also said.

USR warned that it will not support restoring a majority with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) if the Social Democrats choose to vote on a motion of no confidence alongside the opposition party AUR and cause political instability.

The National Political Bureau of the Liberal Party (PNL) also adopted, on the evening of March 23, a resolution in which it reaffirmed its commitment to government stability, but also issued a direct warning to the PSD, in the context of tensions within the coalition.

PNL indirectly criticized the governing partner, claiming that "the tensions generated by PSD in the Coalition are likely to reduce government efficiency and decrease citizens' trust."

The Liberals also reaffirmed their support for the current executive: "PNL supports governmental stability and the Ilie Bolojan government."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)