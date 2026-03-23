Romanian Social Democrats weigh coalition future amid internal consultations

Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) is yet to decide whether it will remain in the ruling coalition, with party leader Sorin Grindeanu announcing a new round of internal consultations to determine its position.

Grindeanu said a meeting of the party’s National Permanent Bureau would take place at the beginning of the week to establish a consultation calendar, after which a final decision on participation in government will be made.

“All options are on the table,” Grindeanu stated, while clarifying that PSD would neither support a minority government nor enter into an alliance with the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), as reported by News.ro.

Analysts noted that a potential withdrawal from the coalition could trigger snap elections, a scenario seen as both time-consuming and costly. However, such an outcome is also considered unlikely given recent opinion polls, which suggest AUR could secure around 35% of the vote and emerge as the largest party in parliament, with some earlier surveys indicating even stronger support.

Grindeanu also announced he would travel to Brussels during the week for meetings with representatives of the Party of European Socialists (PES), including European Council President António Costa.

“I will explain to them how we are doing, with the pluses and minuses of the coalition, and that we will enter into this internal evaluation,” Grindeanu said, adding that the party would present its consultation timetable and decision-making schedule in the coming days.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)