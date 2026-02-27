Romanian PM's Liberal Party urges SocDem partner to decide on their role in the ruling coalition

In a public statement issued on February 26 after Social Democrat (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu warned his party would run another referendum on its role in the ruling coalition, the National Liberal Party (PNL) asked Grindeanu to decide more quickly whether he is in the ruling coalition or in opposition. PSD should decide on this by the next coalition meeting, the Liberals asked.

“PSD must urgently decide whether it wants to contribute to Romania's relaunch or whether it wants to block reform actions," the statement issued by PNL and cited by ProTV reads.

PNL stressed the need for stability and swift executive action, including drafting the 2026 budget.

On the day before, on February 25, PSD’s leader Grindeanu said his party would run a referendum among its members to decide whether it would maintain political support for prime minister Ilie Bolojan and would accept reformist USR as a partner in the ruling coalition (a decision with little practicality or immediate consequence), and whether PSD should remain in the ruling coalition. However, the option of pulling out of the ruling coalition was more recently mentioned by Sorin Grindeanu, expected to take over the prime ministership in April 2027, as a solution of last resort or a bargaining strategy.

Asked about PSD’s threats on February 27 while in Brussels, PM Bolojan said he was not aware since he had not checked the news and “my colleagues would have informed me in case something important happened.”

Later, he made a stronger statement aligned with the Liberal Party’s position. Answering Grindeanu’s accusations of bias towards reformist USR, PM Bolojan assured that he has been “a conservative liberal” for the past thirty years, and he was not going to change this now.

"My obligation is to do what is right for Romania while I am in this position. And our citizens will judge whether respecting the understanding, seriousness, assuming difficult responsibilities during a time when others were running away from these responsibilities, is good or bad," Bolojan also said.

iulian@romania-insider.com