Romanian Social Democratic Party's leader wants new referendum on remaining in the ruling coalition

Sorin Grindeanu, leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) - the largest party in the four-member ruling coalition - said he is considering organising a “slightly extended” internal referendum to ask party members whether they want to continue governing under prime minister Ilie Bolojan or prefer another Liberal (PNL) prime minister, and whether the reformist USR should remain in the coalition. Not clear what he would do with the outcome of the referendum, however.

Grindeanu also warned that the government should not submit the 2026 budget law to Parliament without his approval, suggesting that PSD lawmakers could vote against the bill if it is tabled without prior agreement within the coalition, G4media.ro reported.

Even if organised, such a referendum would have no formal impact as long as the coalition agreement remains in force. Any change in the prime minister or coalition structure would require the consent of all governing parties. The only step PSD may take is pulling out of the ruling coalition, and party leader Grindeanu listed this scenario as well.

Still, certain political scenarios could make parts of Grindeanu’s agenda feasible, albeit at a cost and only through negotiated compromise.

If unanimity were reached within the coalition, prime minister Bolojan could, in theory, agree to be replaced by another Liberal nominee. In exchange, PSD leader Grindeanu might have to accept a future arrangement under which a Social Democratic prime minister - other than himself, as currently assumed in some scenarios - would be appointed in April 2027, or even agree to the nomination of a technocratic prime minister such as central bank governor Mugur Isarescu should fiscal conditions deteriorate significantly amid reform delays.

Such an arrangement would dissipate markets’ concerns with the prime ministership transfer in April 2027.

For now, Grindeanu’s proposal appears more as a political positioning move ahead of sensitive budget and other reform negotiations than an imminent institutional shift.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)