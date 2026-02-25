Metrorex plans expansion of subway network in western Bucharest

The company managing the Bucharest subway network, Metrorex, has plans for the extension of the underground connections, with 8 new stations and 19 km of new subway line. Director general Mariana Miclăuș spoke to Arena Construcțiilor about the extension, noting that the documentation under preparation concerns the Preciziei – Chiajna segment (3.3 km, two stations), the Preciziei – Cartierul Latin/Bragadiru area (4.36 km, two stations), and the Păcii – West Ring Road Line (3.7 km, four stations).

The company’s Investment Program for the development of transport infrastructure for 2021–2030 provides for the above-ground extension of two new branches, in the shape of the letter Y, which will depart from Preciziei station. Miclăuș mentioned that steps are currently being taken to identify the source of funding for the investment.

If implemented, the new lines will connect two important residential areas (the Militari residential area and the Prelungirea Ghencea area, respectively) to the M3 line.

One branch will be built parallel to the railway line that leaves the ring road towards the Militari depot. It will have a common station with the railway ring/metropolitan train in the Bucharest West area, then it will branch off eastwards towards the Militari Residence neighborhood. The estimated length is 3.3 km and a number of two above-ground stations (Autostrada A1 Station, Strada Osiei Station).

The Militari – Cartierul Latin (Bragadiru) branch will connect the current line with another densely populated area, the Cartierul Latin area south of the current line. The branch will be built parallel to the railway line that leaves the Militari depot towards the southern branch of the railway ring road, and will run parallel to the railway ring towards Domnești, where it will have a common station with the railway ring/metropolitan train.

From here, the line will then branch eastwards towards Cartierul Latin (Bragadiru) along the northern alignment of Prelungirea Ghencea Street, an alignment that has a reduced number of buildings up to the terminus station. The estimated length is 4.36 km and a number of two above-ground stations (Domnești and Cartierul Latin).

At the moment, Bucharest authorities are extending two subway lines simultaneously, namely the M4 line between Eroii Revoluţiei and Gara Progresul, and the M6 line to Henri Coandă Airport.

