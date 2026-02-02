Bucharest authorities currently extending two subway lines simultaneously

Authorities in Bucharest’s District 4 announced the beginning of works for lot 2 of the extension of subway line M4, specifically the section between Eroii Revoluţiei and Gara Progresul. At the same time, the subway line M6 to Henri Coandă Airport is progressing steadily.

The M4 extension is the largest project carried out by a local public authority in Romania. It aims to build an 11-kilometer section that will cross areas such as Gara de Nord, Uranus, 13 Septembrie, Giurgiului, and Progresul, passing through districts 1, 4, and 5, as well as through the town of Jilava, according to G4Media.

The investment is estimated at EUR 3.5 billion from non-repayable European funds, and will create roughly 5,600 jobs during the construction phase and 901 permanent positions afterwards. In addition, estimates indicate that in 2040, the extension could bring 58.6 million additional trips per year, and the capital’s subway network would grow by nearly 22%.

The works for lot 2 will be carried out by an association of Romanian companies led by Construcţii Erbaşu, together with Concelex and Bog’Art.

At the same time, the M6 subway project, which will connect the current underground network to the Henri Coandă Airport, has remained on the list of priority projects for 2025 published by the Ministry of Finance. The project is valued at EUR 1.8 billion.

If both projects advance as planned, Bucharest residents could travel by subway from the south of the city to the north, to Otopeni, over a total distance of about 25 km, crossing Bucharest entirely.

“It is important that subway line 6 has remained a priority for the government from an investment standpoint. Construction will be finished in 2028, but I believe it will be put into operation starting in 2029,” said Ionel Scrioşteanu, state secretary in the Ministry of Transport.

(Photo source: gov.ro)