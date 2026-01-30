Global platform dedicated to helping owners find lost pets launches in Romania

PetRadar.org, a global platform dedicated to helping owners find lost pets, has officially launched in Romania, bringing its technology-driven recovery tools to one of Europe’s largest pet-owning markets. With more than 200,000 animals registered and users in over 90 countries, the service has already helped reunite tens of thousands of pets with their families worldwide, according to its representatives.

The platform’s entry into Romania comes as the country ranks first in Europe for the number of pets per household.

PetRadar.org combines QR-code posters, an online tracking dashboard, an interactive map, and targeted social media advertising. Owners only need to upload a photo and basic details, and alerts are quickly shown to people in the surrounding area, helping information spread within minutes, the company said.

“I would always see posters for lost pets on poles - wet, torn, faded, almost illegible. I told myself there had to be a way to use social media advertising for a good cause, not just for sales and marketing. That’s how I founded PetRadar.org, as a tech startup in the Netherlands,” said David Olthaar, founder of PetRadar.org.

The Romanian rollout is coordinated by Alexandra Șoancă, Operations Manager at PetRadar.org, who described the launch as a personal milestone.

“I am Romanian, and ever since I joined the PetRadar.org team, I have dreamed of bringing the platform here as well. I know how pet parents feel and how difficult it is to find accurate information and real support in a moment of crisis. I strongly want everyone to have access to a place where they can receive immediate help, without judgment and without feeling alone,” she said.

Animal welfare organisations have also welcomed the expansion.

“We constantly see lost, frightened animals,” said Maria Cismaru of Animal Life Sibiu. “Any initiative that helps pets return home faster is invaluable. Every reunion reduces pressure on shelters and gives vulnerable animals a better chance.”

PetRadar.org reports a recovery success rate of around 72% globally. The platform is now fully available in Romanian, giving local pet owners access to all tools and information in their own language.

