Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 08:52
Business

RO cash payment operator PayPoint acquires public transport payment app 24pay

10 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

PayPoint, the main operator of cash payments and electronic top-up through retail points in Romania, announced the acquisition of the 24pay application, the digital payment solution for public transport with the largest expansion nationwide, owned by PTP Online.

Thus, PayPoint completes its portfolio of services available to consumers and diversifies the range of digital solutions, actions that are part of the company's local transformation strategy.

Together, the two companies have plans to develop the modern phone payments sector. 24pay users will soon have access to full payment services at a click away.

"We are constantly concerned with identifying and meeting the needs of our customers to provide them with safe and accessible services. We know that time is a priority for most consumers, and phone payments offer comfort and security. That's why we're thrilled to be able to offer fast payment services for public transportation along with 24pay, which will maintain the quality and security standards that PayPoint customers have enjoyed for over 14 years." says Utku Ogrendil, CEO of PayPoint Services Romania.

Launched in 2018, the 24pay application has steadily expanded its user base and currently has over 730,000 downloads in app stores.

The application is already functional for payment in public transport in 13 important cities in the country: Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, Arad, Ramnicu Valcea, Sibiu, Targu Jiu, Piatra Neamt, Sacele, Resita and Ploiesti.

Users of the 24pay application will soon benefit from new added services, such as the payment of bills and parking, but also of the extension from public transport to railway.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 21:02
26 January 2018
Expat Life
Short guide to Bucharest’s public transport, taxis and car sharing services
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 08:52
Business

RO cash payment operator PayPoint acquires public transport payment app 24pay

10 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

PayPoint, the main operator of cash payments and electronic top-up through retail points in Romania, announced the acquisition of the 24pay application, the digital payment solution for public transport with the largest expansion nationwide, owned by PTP Online.

Thus, PayPoint completes its portfolio of services available to consumers and diversifies the range of digital solutions, actions that are part of the company's local transformation strategy.

Together, the two companies have plans to develop the modern phone payments sector. 24pay users will soon have access to full payment services at a click away.

"We are constantly concerned with identifying and meeting the needs of our customers to provide them with safe and accessible services. We know that time is a priority for most consumers, and phone payments offer comfort and security. That's why we're thrilled to be able to offer fast payment services for public transportation along with 24pay, which will maintain the quality and security standards that PayPoint customers have enjoyed for over 14 years." says Utku Ogrendil, CEO of PayPoint Services Romania.

Launched in 2018, the 24pay application has steadily expanded its user base and currently has over 730,000 downloads in app stores.

The application is already functional for payment in public transport in 13 important cities in the country: Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, Arad, Ramnicu Valcea, Sibiu, Targu Jiu, Piatra Neamt, Sacele, Resita and Ploiesti.

Users of the 24pay application will soon benefit from new added services, such as the payment of bills and parking, but also of the extension from public transport to railway.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 21:02
26 January 2018
Expat Life
Short guide to Bucharest’s public transport, taxis and car sharing services
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks