Bear cubs filmed playing on Poiana Brașov ski slope

Tourists skiing in Poiana Brașov, one of Romania’s most popular mountain resorts, had an unexpected encounter after three bear cubs were spotted playing freely on a ski slope, with several visitors filming the animals from a distance.

The cubs were reportedly seen on the Lupului slope and were admired by skiers who captured the moment on their phones, Digi24 reported. The footage was later shared on social media, where it quickly generated reactions.

Following the incident, the Romanian Gendarmerie issued a public warning on Facebook, stressing that wild animals pose a real danger, even when they appear harmless. They confirmed the presence of a mother bear with cubs in the area frequently used by both children and adults.

“Although they may seem amusing or even cute, we must not forget that wild animals represent a real danger,” the Romanian Gendarmerie said, adding that mountain gendarmes were sent to the area.

Tourists were advised not to approach or attempt to feed the animals, not to intervene in any way, and to immediately call the emergency number 112 to alert authorities.

(Photo source: screenshot from Poiana Brasov video on Facebook)