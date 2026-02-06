Update: The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) confirmed that it has formally initiated criminal proceedings against Robert Negoiță, placing him under judicial control on bail for 60 days starting February 5. Prosecutors said the mayor is accused of abuse of office, after allegedly ordering the construction and asphalting of a connecting road in District 3 during the summer of 2025 on land owned by a private company, without the legally required documentation and permits.

According to DNA, the works caused damage of over RON 902,000 to District 3’s budget, representing construction materials, labour and equipment costs, while generating an undue benefit for the land-owning company.

Moreover, the prosecutors also allege that, between 2017 and 2025, Robert Negoiță ordered roadworks on 11 streets without proper authorisations, including projects carried out above gas pipelines operated by Transgaz, creating potential safety risks for residents.

As part of the judicial control measures, mayor Negoiță must post bail of RON 800,000 within 10 days and is barred from leaving Romania, contacting other suspects in the case, entering the District 3 City Hall or exercising his duties as mayor.

DNA also announced that criminal investigations are continuing against several District 3 officials and a private company administrator for alleged complicity in abuse of office.

Initial story: Romanian prosecutors have placed Bucharest's District 3 mayor Robert Negoiță under judicial control in a corruption investigation, following hearings and searches carried out on Thursday, February 5, judicial sources told G4media.ro.

Negoiță was granted judicial control on bail set at RON 800,000 (some EUR 160,000) and was banned from exercising his duties as mayor for the duration of the measure.

Robert Negoiță is suspected of having used public resources to build a road primarily serving a real estate project owned by his brother, Ionuț Negoiță, a well-known property developer. The allegations were initially documented in an investigation published by Recorder, which examined several infrastructure projects carried out by the District 3 City Hall.

The investigation also concerns streets built by the District 3 administration over natural gas pipelines operated by Transgaz, Romania's gas transmission system operator, allegedly without the legally required permits, according to G4media.ro sources. Prosecutors are examining whether the works were carried out in breach of safety regulations and public procurement rules.

Prosecutors have not yet publicly detailed all the charges brought against him.

