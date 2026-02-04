Romania is mentioned more than 800 times in excerpts from the private correspondence of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of trafficking minors, and his collaborators, according to Euronews Romania.

The Jeffrey Epstein files, which contain around 3.5 million pages that were recently published by the US Department of Justice, have rocked the United States. The biggest names in the tech industry and politics, like Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and the UK’s former Prince Andrew, appear in the documents. Epstein was also a friend to current US president Donald Trump.

The files also contain mentions of the victims, the young girls who were trafficked by the US billionaire. The references to girls from Romania or to bank transactions in the name of a Romanian woman, however, do not provide clear indications related to the criminal side of the files, Euronews Romania reported.

Jeffrey Epstein and his collaborators seem to have been in constant contact with a Romanian painter, Ion Nicola. The nature of the collaboration between him and the Epstein network is not clear, but it is evident that Nicola frequently commuted between Bucharest and New York, and he knew the billionaire who had set up an entire network for trafficking girls. In one of the emails, Nicola apologizes that he cannot get to New York.

Another exchange between Epstein and a Romanian involves Corina Tarniță, a university professor and mathematician who taught at Princeton University. “Here you have information for the girl from Romania, who will receive USD 10,000,” the professor wrote in an email to Epstein’s collaborators.

In another email, Tarniță mentions two girls who “are both from Iași University in Romania, Euronews Romania mentioned. It is the oldest university in Romania, in the city that was our capital centuries ago. Please let me know if Jeffrey needs additional information.”

Later in the conversation, Jeffrey Epstein inquired about a girl named Andreea, a model in New York. Another message refers to Roxana, who is from Romania, half Brazilian, and 20 years old.

The US Department of Justice had to remove thousands of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein from its website after victims said their identities had been compromised. Flawed redactions, email addresses, and nude photos where the victims were identifiable led to the removal, after the victims’ lawyers complained, according to the BBC.

Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York prison cell on August 10, 2019, as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cpenler | Dreamstime.com)