Romanian football star and Inter coach Cristi Chivu carries Olympic flame ahead of Winter Games

Former captain of Romania’s national team and current head coach of Inter Milan, Cristi Chivu, carried the Olympic flame ahead of the official opening ceremony of the Milano–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on Thursday, February 5.

Chivu carried the torch along a segment of the route in the historic area of Piazza Sant’Ambrogio in Milan, together with family and friends. The Inter coach took photos with those who stopped him and said he felt honored to be carrying the Olympic torch.

While moving with the torch in his hand, Inter fans applauded him and cheered him with “Forza Inter,” “Forza Mister,” “Allenatore numero uno,” and “Grande Cristian.” At the same time, “Hai România” could be heard from the crowd as well.

“An indescribable emotion. Cristian Chivu and the city of Milan shining in the light of the Olympic flame,” the Internazionale Milano club noted on Facebook and X, also posting a short video.

Cristi Chivu was part of a select group of personalities from sports and culture. Alongside him ran emblematic figures of Italy, such as tennis players Flavia Pennetta (US Open champion in 2015) and Francesca Schiavone (Roland Garros winner in 2010), as well as Alberto Cova, Olympic champion in the 10,000 m in 1984. At the same time, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), Luciano Buonfiglio, was also part of Cristi Chivu’s group.

The international scope of the event was highlighted by the presence of legendary American snowboarder Shaun White. The relay was completed by personalities from outside the sports sphere, such as the famous chef Carlo Cracco and the artist Mahmood, according to Libertatea .

After running a few meters, the Inter coach handed the torch to Luciano Buonfiglio.

Cristi Chivu’s participation had been officially announced by Inter as early as January 23, ahead of the emphatic Serie A victory against Pisa (6–2). The Romanian was not the only representative of the team. Earlier this week, the torch was carried by Javier Zanetti, the club’s vice-president and the player with the most appearances in the team’s history.

The flame will be taken over by Inter’s rivals, AC Milan, on Friday, February 6. Football star Zlatan Ibrahimović will carry it alongside former swimmer Federica Pellegrini and French skier Tessa Worley. The flame will make a tour of the hockey arena in the Santagiulia neighborhood and will end its journey in Darsena, just before the opening ceremony scheduled for 9:00 PM.

The Milano–Cortina Olympic Games takes place between February 6 and 22, 2026, in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Romania is represented by 29 athletes.

(Photo source: Facebook/Inter)