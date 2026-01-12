North Bucharest Investments closes 2025 with over EUR 320 million in sales and anticipates a 35% increase in transaction volume in 2026

Partner Content

North Bucharest Investments closed the year 2025 with a total sales volume exceeding EUR 320 million, generated through 1,922 transactions, confirming the company’s position as a relevant player in the residential segment of northern Bucharest, in a year marked by market adjustment and maturation.

The year 2025 represented a phase of business consolidation. North Bucharest Investments’ portfolio reached 95 projects, approximately 40% of which are under exclusive representation, reflecting the high level of trust placed in the company by developers. Over the course of the past year, the portfolio was expanded by 54 new projects, while July marked the strongest month in terms of sales performance, confirming both the maturation of demand and the effectiveness of the commercial strategy.



Demand structure points to a balanced market, dominated by two- and three-bedroom apartments, without limiting interest in higher-end segments. Two-bedroom apartments accounted for 42% of total units sold, while three-bedroom apartments represented 35%. A relevant transaction in 2025 was the sale of a EUR 2.1 million penthouse, alongside several investment packages valued between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 3 million, reflecting the maturity and liquidity of the premium residential segment in northern Bucharest.



From a transaction value perspective, 40% of sales were recorded in the EUR 100,000–200,000 range, while 46% fell between EUR 200,000 and EUR 400,000, confirming strong demand for well-positioned properties with solid investment potential. The premium segment continues to consolidate, with luxury properties accounting for approximately 14% of total sales, indicating sustained interest in high-value residential assets and premium real estate investments.



For 2026, North Bucharest Investments anticipates an increase of approximately 35% in transaction volume, supported by a more stable and predictable market environment, real demand, a diversified portfolio, and a value-driven commercial strategy.

"2025 was a year in which the market settled, with decisions becoming more rational and project quality outweighing growth speed,” said Vlad Musteață, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments. “For 2026, we foresee an evolution based on stability and predictability, with clear premises for healthy growth, both in terms of volumes and the continued professionalization of the real estate market.”

Alongside commercial performance, organizational development remains a strategic pillar. After doubling its team in 2025, North Bucharest Investments plans to maintain an active recruitment pace in 2026, with a primary focus on sales and real estate advisory, supported by the continued strengthening of operational and support departments. A key component of this strategy is significant investment in training and professional development, through programs dedicated to both junior consultants and senior professionals, including advanced management and leadership modules. In this context, the 114 in-depth property tours conducted in 2025 functioned as specialized training programs, ensuring that every property in the portfolio is thoroughly understood, from technical specifications and positioning to investment rationale and client profiling.



With an expanded portfolio, a scalable organizational structure, and a strategy focused on efficiency and performance, North Bucharest Investments enters 2026 from a solid position. The company is leveraging a favorable environment for well-founded real estate investments, within a more stable, predictable, and mature market, where informed capital and properly positioned projects will support sustainable growth.

