Romanian PM to make official visit to France at the end of the month

Prime minister Ludovic Orban and several other ministers will make an official visit to France at the end of October, the PM announced at the RoInvest videoconference of News.ro.

The main objective of the visit is the signing of the roadmap concerning the strategic partnership between the two countries. The visit will address several aspects, including defense. The Foreign Affairs, Economy, Agriculture, and Defense ministers will accompany the PM.

Another planned visit is to Israel in November.

The PM explained that he also had a scheduled visit to Germany, but the program was still being discussed.

“We are currently discussing the details of the bilateral meetings; the program has not yet been agreed officially, but I will be in Germany in the second part of November. It is normal that I visit, especially during the German presidency of the EU Council,” the PM said, answering a question from Dragoş Anastasiu, the founder of the Eurolines Group and of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

