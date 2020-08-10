Romania’s defense and economy ministries visit Washington

Romania's ministers of defense and economy, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and Virgil Popescu, are visiting the United States during October 7-11.

Security in the Black Sea area and enlarging the strategic partnership between the two states to the energy sector are the key topics on the agenda.

"We will have several meetings in Washington DC with senior US officials to address our concerns about security developments in the Black Sea region, and, in this context, the need for a coherent and consistent approach to the position of defense and deterrence on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance," said minister of defense Nicolae Ciuca, quoted by Profit.ro.

Economy and energy minister Virgil Popescu is also on an official visit to the United States. He will have a meeting with US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and other senior US officials, the Economy Ministry announced.

"Following this visit, I want to develop the strategic partnership between Romania and the US on the energy dimension and to lay the foundations for cooperation in this field," Popescu said.

He previously hinted that American partners could be members of a Euro-Atlantic consortium involved in constructing two more nuclear reactors at Romania's Cernavoda power plant.

(Photo: Liskonogaleksey/ Dreamstime)

