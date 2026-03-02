Orange testing satellite connectivity in Romania

Romania will be the first country where Orange will test the viability of D2D (Direct-to-Device) satellite connectivity, the company announced on Monday, March 2. The test comes after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding agreement with AST SpaceMobile and Satellite Connect Europe, a European joint venture between AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone.

According to the company, the technology has the potential to provide reliable connectivity in the most remote or poorly covered areas. The solution offered by AST SpaceMobile enables many categories of mobile phones to connect directly to satellites, without the need for hardware and software modifications or dedicated devices.

The test will be carried out by Orange Romania in the second half of 2026, with the goal of evaluating the performance of SMS, voice, and data through satellite connectivity. Through this initiative, Orange intends to complement its terrestrial network coverage even in the most remote areas and enhance service resilience.

“Direct-to-Device satellite connectivity is an essential complement to our mobile networks, ensuring 100% connectivity for our customers wherever they are located. I am delighted to announce today the launch of tests in Romania with AST SpaceMobile through the Satellite Connect Europe joint venture,” said Christel Heydemann, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Group.

At the moment, Orange provides services to satellite operators, offering teleports and ground gateways to meet their needs for terrestrial interconnection. The upcoming tests in Romania are a new step toward expanding this ecosystem.

“We are all aware of the ever-growing connectivity needs of Romanians, and we want to accelerate digitalization efforts to expand terrestrial infrastructure with space telecommunications, thus offering coverage in even the most remote areas. Testing the solution offered by AST SpaceMobile for the first time in Romania will allow us to expand our network capabilities and bring state-of-the-art satellite technologies to mobile devices,” said Julien Ducarroz, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Romania.

(Photo source: LCVA|Dreamstime.com)