Orange rolls out 5G+ in Bucharest subway, offering underground speeds of up to 1 Gbps

Orange Romania announced the launch of the 5G+ technology in the Bucharest subway, becoming the first operator in the country to reach mobile data speeds of up to 1 Gbps in the underground network. The company has begun activating the technology in several stations and plans wider deployment in the coming weeks.

The first 5G+ pilot installations were launched in November in the Preciziei and Păcii stations. The network has since been activated in Piața Victoriei 1 and 2, and this week in Aviatorilor.

Next, 5G+ will be extended by the end of December to additional stations across all subway lines, including Piața Romană, Universitate, Piața Unirii 1 and 2, Tineretului, Aurel Vlaicu, Pipera, and Constantin Brâncoveanu.

The company said that it plans to complete 5G+ coverage across the entire Bucharest subway system by the end of 2026.

According to the company, the rollout covers both stations and tunnels to maintain continuous signal availability during transit. The new upgrade includes new equipment that also improves connectivity for 4G users.

Orange also said that 5G and 5G+ technologies have lower energy consumption per unit of data traffic than previous generations and allow reduced power use during low-demand periods, such as nighttime in the subway.

The operator currently holds the largest 5G/5G+ spectrum investment in the country, totaling EUR 265 million for a 25-year license. The latest Netograf report by telecom regulator ANCOM shows Orange provides the fastest mobile and fixed internet speeds in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gicamatescu/Dreamstime.com)