Orange Romania partners Recommerce and adds refurbished premium smartphones to its portfolio

Orange Romania included refurbished premium smartphones in its portfolio in partnership with Recommerce. According to a press release, it is the first mobile operator to offer this option to customers.

Refurbished smartphones such as iPhone 8, iPhone Xs or iPhone XR are now available exclusively online at prices starting from EUR 9.5/month, and can be purchsed with an Orange subscription directly from the e-shop, the company said. The smartphones come with a 12-month warranty.

“Diversifying our portfolio by including eco-friendly options is our contribution to a circular economy and meets the customers’ need to benefit from top phones at attractive prices. By choosing a refurbished phone, customers contribute to reducing the resources needed to create, transport and store a new phone,” said Pierre-Etienne Cizeron, Chief Marketing Officer, Orange Romania.

In his turn, Grégoire Vigroux, co-founder of Recommerce Romania, said: “Our refurbished smartphones come in perfect shape and are working perfectly, being accompanied by a 12-month warranty and priced much lower than a new device. Therefore, they are a very attractive option for smart buyers.”

French group Recommerce completes takeover of Romanian startup Fenix.eco

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baloon111/Dreamstime.com)