Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 07:59
Business

French group Recommerce completes takeover of Romanian startup Fenix.eco

02 July 2021
Recommerce, a European pioneer in the refurbishment of high-end products, particularly smartphones, has completed the acquisition of Romanian startup Fenix.eco, a specialist in smartphone refurbishment in Eastern Europe.

The French company has also acquired Deal Certify, whose application specializes in smartphone technical tests.

These are the French group’s first two acquisitions in its history and are part of its ambitious European development plans. Recommerce seeks to develop its model throughout Europe and thereby consolidate its European leadership as a platform for solutions allowing the buyback and resale of refurbished high-tech products.

Already active in Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and now Germany, Recommerce is aiming to cover all European countries by 2022. Last year, the group recorded a growth of over 40% in revenues to EUR 90 million.

“We are pursuing our objective of becoming the leading player in smartphone refurbishment in Europe, because the international market is now a major plank in Recommerce's development, already accounting for 50% of our sales volume. In a bid to accelerate this deployment, we have just completed a second takeover, that of Fenix.eco. So, following Switzerland, Germany and Benelux, we will now be able to deploy in Eastern Europe in countries such as Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary,” said Augustin Becquet, CEO of Recommerce.

With the acquisition of Fenix.eco, Recommerce is targeting revenues of EUR 10 million in Eastern Europe, including Romania, within the next three years. As of July 1, Fenix.eco changed its name to Recommerce Devices & Solutions.

“Since the launch of Fenix.eco, our objective has been to become the leader of the refurbished smartphone market in Eastern Europe. Starting from Romania, we are targeting a market of around ten countries, with annual smartphone sales of more than 50 million. Joining forces with the European number 1 in the sector is the fastest way to become the regional leader,” said Grégoire Vigroux, co-founder of Fenix.eco and president of French Tech Bucharest.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

