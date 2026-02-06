Romanian developer One United Properties reports sales of EUR 174 mln in 2025, 18% increase in prices

One United Properties (BVB: ONE) recorded total residential sales and pre-sales of EUR 174.1 million in 2025, corresponding to 57,018 sqm of residential and commercial spaces. These results reflect the sale and pre-sale of 577 apartments and commercial units, as well as 768 parking spaces, and represent a 18% price increase.

The 18% increase in the average sales price per sqm in 2025 versus 2024 continues the upward trend observed throughout 2025 and was primarily driven by the sales mix, which consisted mainly of units in advanced stages of construction, such as One Lake District, One High District, and One Lake Club, according to a company press release.

In Q4 2025, One United Properties launched sales at its new development, One Academy Club, and within the quarter alone, the sales team pre-sold 80 out of the 156 units available for sale. One Academy Club marked the company’s first sales launch since May 2024, as the company’s focus in 2025 remained on selling the available units in developments nearing completion, thereby supporting the higher average sales price per sqm.

According to ONE co-CEO Victor Căpitanu, real estate transactions slowed across Romania, with a sharper correction in the Bucharest metropolitan area, while the VAT changes introduced mid-year amplified volatility, accelerating decisions ahead of August and cooling demand afterwards.

“It has become clear that demand for new ONE products remains very robust – in the fourth quarter, we launched sales at One Academy Club (our first sales launch in 17 months) and we pre-sold more than half of the units available for sale within the same quarter,” stated Victor Căpitanu.

As of December 31, 2025, 74% of units under construction were already pre-sold, with 999 units being available in the sales team’s portfolio. In addition, a total of 128 finalized units were available for sale, approximately half of which are located in developments completed within the last 12 months.

The company plans to expand the sales pipeline in 2026 through the launch of new developments, including One City Club, One Cotroceni Towers, and One Park Lane in Bucharest, One Mamaia Nord Phase 3 in Constanta, and one new residential development in Sibiu.

Contracted amounts to be received under agreements concluded with customers provide visibility over future cash inflows. As of December 31, 2025, these amounted to EUR 353.8 million, scheduled for collection by 2028. In addition, EUR 152.4 million was collected in 2025 alone. These already contracted inflows support predictable cash generation over the next three years.

The commercial division continued to support One United Properties’ recurring income. The headline rent for the rental portfolio reached EUR 29.1 million in 2025, a 4% increase compared to 2024. In 2025, One United Properties leased and pre-leased 13,720 sqm of office and retail spaces across the commercial portfolio.

“What became clear in 2025 is that buyers and tenants are increasingly selective, and execution matters more than ever. In Bucharest, this is happening against a backdrop of structurally tight supply, which continues to support well-positioned developments with visible construction progress,” stated Andrei Diaconescu, co-CEO at One United Properties.

The company expanded to Sibiu and Constanța in 2024 and 2025. As of December 31, 2025, One United Properties had under construction a total of 3,655 units, as well as 45,500 sqm of office and commercial spaces, with a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of over EUR 1.4 billion.

The group estimates the construction of over 11,000 apartments, services for communities, and 106k sqm of rental commercial buildings on these plots of land. Out of the commercial buildings, 99k sqm will host offices, and the remaining 7k sqm will be the Hoxton Hotel, located within buildings that will undergo restoration.

(Photo source: press release)