Cordia begins construction of Centropolitan residential project in Bucharest

Cordia Romania, part of the Futureal Group, has acquired an 8,179 sqm land plot in Bucharest and has started construction on Centropolitan, a new residential development near Bucharest Mall and Alba Iulia Square. The land was purchased from Bog’Art Place and already has a valid building permit, allowing construction works to begin.

The project will include 274 apartments and 3,345 square meters of integrated retail space, according to the developer.

“Romania is one of Cordia Group’s key European markets, and this acquisition represents a strategic step in consolidating our local portfolio while showcasing our long-term confidence in Bucharest’s residential sector,” said Mauricio Mesa Gomez, Chairman of the Board at Cordia Romania and Spain.

The transaction was completed in September 2025, with Cordia Romania advised by Crosspoint Real Estate, the Romanian associate of Savills, and the law firm Stratulat Albulescu.

Centropolitan is planned to offer a diverse range of units, from one- to five-room apartments, with surfaces ranging from 42 to 156 sqm. The development will also include shared amenities such as a residents’ lounge, a gastro bar, coworking areas, fitness and yoga spaces, as well as dedicated areas for children and teenagers.

The project is designed around the “10-minute city” concept, with housing, services, and leisure facilities located within close proximity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cordia)