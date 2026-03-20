Romanian actress Olivia Niță stars in new Amazon Prime miniseries

Romania’s Olivia Niță appears in the miniseries “The Gray House,” directed by Roland Joffé and produced by Republic Pictures, in collaboration with Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, and Leslie Greif. A historical drama released on Amazon Prime in the United States, the miniseries filmed entirely in various locations in Romania and at Castel Film Studios (April - October 2023) brings into focus a captivating story about a women-led spy network that played a key role in changing the course of American history during the Civil War.

These lesser-known heroines transform the famous Underground Railroad network into a highly efficient and risky clandestine intelligence system, contributing decisively to the North’s victory and the defense of democratic values.

Olivia Niță portrays Amanda Suggs, a widow from the high society of Richmond, Virginia, a supporter of the values of the southern Confederate States of America.

The set design and costumes were entirely signed by Romanian creators (Adrian Curelea, Oana Păunescu). The cast includes Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Colin Morgan, Hannah James, alongside Romanian actors Olivia Niță, Ștefan Iancu, Ionuț Grama, Bogdan Farcaș, and Radu Micu.

“It was a wonderful and truly special experience. Amanda is a role for which I had to speak with a Southern American accent. I was extremely happy to work with Roland Joffé, a director whose films, such as The Mission and The Killing Fields, deeply impressed me. I am extremely grateful and honored to be part of this fabulous project. I worked with people I admire and who became my friends over the course of filming,” said Olivia Niță.

“The Gray House” is Olivia Niță’s third appearance in an international series broadcast by Amazon Prime, after “The Mallorca Files” (2019) and “Comrade Detective” (2017). She also recently starred in “The Good Ship Murder,” a British series for Channel 5, and the series “The Diplomat” (Netflix), among others.

Born in Bucharest, Niță studied viola and piano, and at 11 years old, she made her debut on the stage of the Bucharest National Theatre in the play “O scrisoare pierdută,” directed by Alexandru Tocilescu.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)