Healthcare

Health minister announces new obesity management center to be set up in Bucharest

28 January 2026

A new Obesity Management Center is to be set up within the “C.I. Parhon” National Institute of Endocrinology in Bucharest, health minister Alexandru Rogobete announced. According to him, the new facility will be dedicated to patients who require a structured, long-term medical approach to obesity.

“Obesity is one of the most serious medical challenges of our time, due to the chain effects it produces on people’s health and the pressure it places on the healthcare system. The lack of an integrated intervention leads to complications, higher costs, and suffering that could have been prevented,” Rogobete said.

According to the minister, the new facility will provide an integrated, interdisciplinary approach to obesity treatment, involving specialists in endocrinology, nutrition, diabetes, cardiology, and psychology, with bariatric surgery included where necessary.

The center will focus on comprehensive medical assessments, personalised treatment plans, long-term monitoring, and health education and prevention programmes.

The health minister said the facility is designed to respond to a growing public health need by organising existing medical expertise in a more efficient way. Expected benefits include faster access to integrated services, more accurate diagnoses, coordinated treatment, reduced risk of complications, and improved quality of life for patients.

The new center is also intended to provide a dedicated setting where patients are evaluated professionally and supported over the long term.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Rogobete)

