Defense

Romania "highly interested" in strong NATO alliance

20 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In line with the position of president Nicusor Dan, Romania's foreign minister Oana Toiu avoided taking sides in the conflict between the European Union and the United States, prompted by Donald Trump's decision to take over Greenland "one way or another" – a conflict in fact not even mentioned by minister Toiu or president Dan in their public communication. The security and subsequent macroeconomic stability (cost of financing) impacts of the developments outweigh the trade implications of tariffs mentioned by Trump.

For Romania, which hosts US military assets on its territory and largely depends on the security provided by the alliance, given its proximity to Russia and weak military endowment, a weakening of the alliance followed by a weaker posture on the Eastern Flank is a worst-case scenario to be avoided at any cost.  

Macroeconomically, the first transmission channel is the financing cost and the fiscal consolidation gains under these circumstances, more than the economic implications.

"From our perspective, Romania's, the next steps must be de-escalation steps. Romania has a very clear interest in strengthening NATO, it has a very clear interest in the transatlantic relationship, both in terms of security and economic components," foreign minister Toiu told Euronews Romania.

In a brief message posted on X, president Nicusor Dan reacted to the rising tensions between the United States and its European partners related to the transfer of Greenland from Denmark to the US. 

"I am deeply concerned by the escalation in public statements between transatlantic partners and allies regarding recent developments. 
We have to resume talking directly to each other, at the appropriate diplomatic levels," president Dan said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romania "highly interested" in strong NATO alliance

20 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In line with the position of president Nicusor Dan, Romania's foreign minister Oana Toiu avoided taking sides in the conflict between the European Union and the United States, prompted by Donald Trump's decision to take over Greenland "one way or another" – a conflict in fact not even mentioned by minister Toiu or president Dan in their public communication. The security and subsequent macroeconomic stability (cost of financing) impacts of the developments outweigh the trade implications of tariffs mentioned by Trump.

For Romania, which hosts US military assets on its territory and largely depends on the security provided by the alliance, given its proximity to Russia and weak military endowment, a weakening of the alliance followed by a weaker posture on the Eastern Flank is a worst-case scenario to be avoided at any cost.  

Macroeconomically, the first transmission channel is the financing cost and the fiscal consolidation gains under these circumstances, more than the economic implications.

"From our perspective, Romania's, the next steps must be de-escalation steps. Romania has a very clear interest in strengthening NATO, it has a very clear interest in the transatlantic relationship, both in terms of security and economic components," foreign minister Toiu told Euronews Romania.

In a brief message posted on X, president Nicusor Dan reacted to the rising tensions between the United States and its European partners related to the transfer of Greenland from Denmark to the US. 

"I am deeply concerned by the escalation in public statements between transatlantic partners and allies regarding recent developments. 
We have to resume talking directly to each other, at the appropriate diplomatic levels," president Dan said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 January 2026
Defense
US anti-drone system MEROPS to be set up in Romania soon, army chief says
21 January 2026
Macro
Romania ranked 53rd most influential country in the Global Soft Power Index 2026
21 January 2026
CSR
Romanian Adrian Șovea takes on 420 km charity run to support children with disabilities
21 January 2026
Justice
Poll shows weak public trust in Romania’s judiciary system
21 January 2026
Politics
Moldova's ForMin argues for reunification with Romania if Russia "gets too close to our border"
21 January 2026
Politics
Romania assesses Board of Peace membership's compatibility with its existing commitments
21 January 2026
Sports
Simona Halep returns to Cluj-Napoca as honorary ambassador of Transylvania Open
20 January 2026
Agriculture
Romanian farmers join protest in Strasbourg against EU-Mercosur deal