Number of dissolved companies up 26% in Romania in first 11 months of 2025

The number of dissolved companies in Romania increased by 26.23% in the first 11 months of 2025, to 51,805, compared to 41,039 in the same period of 2024, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office and cited by Agerpres.

The field of activity with the highest number of company dissolutions in the January–November 2025 period was wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where 11,433 dissolutions were reported nationwide. Compared to the previous year, dissolutions in this sector increased by 1.33%.

According to the cited source, construction, professional, scientific, and technical activities, and the manufacturing industry are other fields of activity where a high number of company dissolutions were recorded, namely 4,251 (up 2.63%), 4,244 (up 5.47%), and 3,530 (up 2.98%), respectively.

The highest number of dissolutions was recorded in Bucharest, namely 10,341 companies (an increase of 26.62% compared to January–November 2024), and in the counties of Cluj (2,904 companies, up 33.58%), Ilfov (2,684, up 19.29%), Constanța (2,510, up 13.17%), Timiș (2,186, up 18.87%), Brașov (1,922, up 41.01%), Iași (1,918, up 21.24%), and Prahova (1,725, up 34.35%).

At the opposite end, the fewest company dissolutions were recorded in the counties of Ialomița, namely 274 (up 29.25% compared to the first 11 months of 2024), Covasna (298, up 38.6%), Mehedinți (349, up 33.72%), Călărași (351, up 17.79%), Harghita (379, up 0.26%), and Teleorman (387, up 17.99%).

The most significant increases in the number of dissolutions were recorded in the counties of Maramureș (up 55.6%), Olt (up 52.03%), Alba (up 49.19%), Bihor (up 44.93%), and Vâlcea (up 43.73%).

No county recorded a decrease in the number of dissolutions.

The figures must be seen in a context of increased fiscal pressures placed on Romania’s private sector, as the government strives to balance a bloated deficit. The government targets an 8.4% of GDP deficit for the entire year 2025, a moderate improvement from 8.65% in 2024.

(Photo source: Rochu2008 | Dreamstime.com)