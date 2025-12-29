Non-resident business tourists spent over RON 1.18 billion in Romania in Q3 2025

Non-resident tourists visiting Romania for business spent more than RON 1.18 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and quoted by news agency Agerpres.

A total of 756,600 non-resident tourists stayed in collective accommodation structures during the period, with overall spending reaching RON 2.24 billion. Of these visitors, 41.8% traveled for professional and business purposes, accounting for 52.7% of total spending.

Accommodation represented the largest share of business-related expenses, at just over 50%, with most visitors choosing lodging that included breakfast. Spending in restaurants and bars accounted for 17.1%, while shopping made up 12.8%, mainly for food, drinks, and gifts.

Car rentals dominated transport expenses, while leisure spending was primarily directed toward amusement parks, fairs, casinos, and gaming venues.

According to the same report, travel for personal reasons remained the main purpose of visits overall, representing 58.2% of non-resident tourists. Holidays accounted for two-thirds of these trips.

Spending by tourists visiting for personal reasons totaled RON 1.06 billion, or 47.3% of total expenditure. As with business travel, accommodation was the largest expense, followed by shopping and spending in restaurants and bars.

