Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 08:29
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Nuclearelectrica to distribute 60% of 2021 profit as dividends

29 March 2022
The managing board of Nuclearelectrica, the state-controlled company that operates the Cernavoda nuclear plant, proposed to distribute as dividends RON 596 mln (EUR 12 mln), or nearly 60% of last year’s net profit, Profit.ro reported.

The Government, which holds 82.5% of Nuclearelectrica, recently allowed the company - along with Romgaz - to retain up to 50% of the net profit to finance investments, waiving for these two companies the mandatory 90% dividend payout ratio set for state-controlled companies.

For the current market price, the dividend set by Nuclearelkectrica’s managing board would generate a yield of 4.5%.

The company’s shares inched up by 1.9% after the note to investors was released on March 28. The market capitalisation of the company was, consequently, RON 12.9 bln (EUR 2.6 bln). 

(Photo: Adrea / Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

10 March 2022
10 March 2022
