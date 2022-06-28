Nuclearelectrica places RON 53.5 mln in deposits with Eximbank for 9.1% interest

Romania’s nuclear company Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) informed its shareholders that, based on the current account framework contract with the Import-Export Bank of Romania (Eximbank), it placed another term deposit without default renewal and maturity of some seven months, in the amount of RON 53.5 mln, on June 24.

The interest rate that applies to the term deposits is 9.1% per year. The maturity date is January 16, 2023, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company also informed that, on June 24, it held deposits with Eximbank in the total amount of RON 503 mln (EUR 100 mln), the amount exceeding 5% of the value of the company’s net assets, as well as 10 % of the net turnover related to the last annual financial statement.

In April, SNN placed RON 71 mln in a six-month deposit at an interest rate of 4.9%.

(Photo: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

