nPerf barometer: Orange leads Romania’s mobile internet rankings in 2025

Orange delivered the best mobile internet performance in Romania in 2025, according to the annual nPerf barometer, which highlights strong competition among operators, particularly in video streaming and download speeds. Based on measurements carried out between January 1 and December 31, 2025, Orange topped the rankings with a score of 89,242 nPoints, more than 10,000 points ahead of Vodafone.

Orange recorded average download speeds of 116.87 Mbps and upload speeds of 26.31 Mbps, the highest on the Romanian market. The operator also led in latency, at 35.56 milliseconds, and web browsing performance, making it well suited for gaming and real-time communications.

Vodafone ranked second with 78,910 nPoints, delivering average download speeds of 54.85 Mbps and upload speeds of 15.55 Mbps. The operator stood out in video streaming performance, where it ranked first with a score of 76.99%, ensuring smooth playback of multimedia content.

Digi completed the podium with 73,007 nPoints, achieving the second-best upload speed at 17.38 Mbps, a result that supports high-quality video calls and fast content sharing. Telekom Romania placed fourth with 60,551 nPoints and showed solid results in web browsing performance.

“The Romanian market shows dynamic competition, with operators delivering quality services, especially for streaming and real-time communications,” said Sébastien de Rosbo, chief executive of nPerf.

The results are based on 18,970 tests conducted via the nPerf application on Android and iOS devices.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)