Orange leads Romania’s fixed internet market in 2025, nPerf data shows

Orange has emerged as the leader of Romania’s fixed-line internet market in 2025, according to the latest annual barometer published by nPerf. However, the analysis, covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025, highlighted a highly competitive market, “with three operators sharing leadership in video streaming and solid overall performance levels."

The Romanian fixed internet sector recorded an average score of 125,758 nPoints, reflecting solid overall performance nationwide. Orange stood out with 137,311 nPoints, securing first place and marking a year-on-year improvement of 2%. It dominated multiple categories, including WiFi, FTTH, and download and upload speed.

Orange posted an average download speed of 371.7 Mbps, supporting high-definition streaming and rapid file transfers, while its upload speed reached 282.9 Mbps, a key factor for video conferencing and content sharing. It also ranked first in browsing performance at 80.6% and shared the top position in video streaming, offering a balanced experience across all usage scenarios.

Digi Romania ranked second with 131,277 nPoints and matched Orange at the top in FTTH performance.

Digi delivered the best latency in the sector, at 19.4 milliseconds, making it particularly suitable for online gaming and real-time communications. It also recorded strong speeds, with an average download rate of 239.4 Mbps and an upload speed of 226.7 Mbps, placing it second in both categories.

Meanwhile, Vodafone came in third with 108,686 nPoints and stood out in video streaming, where it shared first place ex aequo with a score of 82.6%, ensuring smooth and stable viewing. It also delivered solid download speeds of 189.1 Mbps and maintained competitive browsing performance at 76.2%.

“The sector shows positive dynamics with strong competition on both infrastructure technologies and service quality. Users benefit from increasingly high-performance offerings, particularly for streaming, video conferencing, and real-time applications,” reads the report.

