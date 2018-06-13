Looking for game changers: nominations open for Romania Insider Awards

Romania Insider Awards has opened online nominations for companies, projects and people with a positive impact on business and society.

The publisher of this website, the most read English – language online publication dedicated to Romania, will reward game changers in 8 categories during the Romania Insider Awards. Those who do business ethically, promote sustainable and correct models, inspire, innovate and contribute to Romania’s promotion abroad, should apply online.

The selection process is transparent and ethical. In their mission to discover those who build #PositiveRomania, the organizers were joined by 16 top managers from big companies and business organizations in Romania. They are part of the Jury and the Board of Advisors, which will filter out nominations in a two-step voting process.

Winners in the 8 categories will be awarded during the Romania Insider Awards Gala on October 16, 2018, at the InterContinental Hotel in Bucharest.

Nominations are open until August 2018 online for the following categories:

Best Innovation Award

Best Start-up Award

Employer of the Year Award

Fair-Play Real Estate Project Award

Most Scalable CSR Project Award

Best Promotion for Romania Abroad Award

Best Rural Development Project Award

For the first time during an awards event, young employees under 30 will have the opportunity to nominate and vote projects, companies and people they think are valuable to the Romania society. They will do so for the Young Generation’s Award for Contribution to Romanian Society.

“Now more than ever, we need positive models. There are many companies, projects and people who play by the rule, change things for the better, innovate, get involved in the society. We can all draw inspiration from them. We will spread the word about them in Romania and throughout the world via our readers. I believe these prizes, and especially the one given by the young generation, will show us the right path for the society,” said Corina Chirileasa, Founder of Romania-Insider.com and Managing Partner of City Compass Media, the event organizers.

Jury & Board of Advisors

The Romania Insider Awards Jury, 2018 edition, is made of 7 members:

Sebastien Delen – General Manager, Ubisoft;

Manuela Banu – CEO, Orkla Foods România;

Richard Sentkar – Manager Romania, BNP Paribas Group;

Aurelia Luca – Managing Director, Skanska Romania;

Robert Maxim – Founding Partner, Ensight Management Consulting;

Ioana Enache – General Manager, Amway Romania, Bulgaria & Grecia;

Gustavo Navarro – Managing Director, CRH Romania

The Board of Advisors is made of 13 members representing the most important chambers of commerce and business organizations in Romania:

Anca Harasim – Executive Director, American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham);

Adriana Record – Executive Director, French Chamber of Commerce in Romania (CCIFER);

Charlie Crocker – Chief Executive, British Romanian Chamber of Commerce in Romania (BRCC);

Sebastien Metz – General Director, Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK);

Maurits Dohmen – Executive Director, Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce (NRCC);

Walter Friedl – President, Austrian Business Club;

Sotiris Chatzidakis – Founder & Executive Vice – President, CEO Clubs & Next Gen;

Osnat Peled – President, Business Women Forum Romania (BWFR);

Grégoire Vigroux – VP Marketing, TELUS International Europe & Shareholder of Romania-Insider.com;

Corina Chirileasa – Founder & Shareholder of Romania-Insider.com & Managing Partner of City Compass Media;

Sandra Jitianu – Project Manager, Romania Insider Awards;

Volker Moser – Business Developer & Shareholder of Romania-Insider.com & Co-founder City Compass Group;

Andrei Chirileasa, Editor-in-Chief & Partner, Romania-Insider.com.

The nomination & selection policy can be read here.

Romania Insider Awards calendar

July 27, 2018 – Online nominations close

August 15, 2018 – Eligible nominations published on Romania-Insider.com/Awards and online public vote opens

September 5, 2018 – Three finalists selected for each award, after the Board of Advisors vote

September 24-28, 2018 –Jury meeting and vote

October 15, 2018 – Online vote ends

October 16, 2018 –Romania Insider Awards Gala at InterContinental Hotel, Bucharest

Confirmed partners

Main Partner – CRH Romania

Gold Partner – Grecu & Asociații

Partners – Alesonor, TELUS International Europe

Supporters – American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham), French Chamber of Commerce in Romania (CCIFER); British Romanian Chamber of Commerce in Romania BRCC, Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK), Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce (NRCC), Austrian Business Club, CEO Clubs & Next Gen, Business Women Forum Romania (BWFR), SmartDreamers, Nomenius, Entrepreneurship Academy

Confirmed media partners: Wall-Street, HR Club, IQads, Birouinfo.ro, EuropaProperty.com, Le Petite Journal de Bucarest, Stiinta si Tehnica

For more info about the event, check Romania-Insider.com/Awards or email [email protected].

Launched in 2010, Romania-Insider.com is the most read English – language online publication dedicated to Romania, with over 260,000 unique readers a month, Romanians and foreigners from all over the world. The website is read by business people, entrepreneurs, multinational managers in Romania and the region, journalists from renowned international publications, investment funds, ratings agencies, European institutions, among others.

(photo source: Adobe Stock)