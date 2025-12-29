“A source of inspiration”: President Nicușor Dan meets Romanian businessman behind London’s Canary Wharf financial district

President Nicușor Dan has met with Sir George Iacobescu, the Romanian-born businessman behind the Canary Wharf financial district in London. In a message posted on social media after the meeting, the head of state said it was a pleasure to meet again one of the most respected Romanians in the United Kingdom, “a source of inspiration.”

In the Facebook post, president Dan highlighted Iacobescu’s professional path and his lasting connection to Romania, saying these show that Romanian performance can become a success story anywhere in the world.

“It was a real pleasure to meet again in London Sir George Iacobescu, one of the most respected and admired Romanians in the United Kingdom. A construction engineer by profession, George Iacobescu’s name is closely linked to the development of the famous London financial center, the Canary Wharf project,” reads the post.

“His remarkable professional career and his constant attachment to our country show that Romanian achievement can become a source of inspiration and a success story anywhere in the world.”

The meeting took place during the president’s recent visits to Paris and London, where he held discussions with representatives of Romanian communities abroad. After the trip, Nicușor Dan also shared images from a meeting with Nicolae Rațiu, the son of Ion Rațiu, whom he described as a reference point for civic involvement in support of Romania’s democratic path, Digi24 reported.

Back in May, entrepreneur George Iacobescu was awarded the National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Grand Officer by interim president Ilie Bolojan. The distinction was granted in recognition of his exceptional services to the Romanian state and for his consistent efforts to promote Romania internationally.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)